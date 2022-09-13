NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its subsidiary, Outfront Media Canada LP, entered a ten-year contract with the City of Barrie in Ontario, Canada, for exclusive rights to its transit shelter advertising program.

OUTFRONT's inventory now includes 112 transit shelter ad faces in the City of Barrie, with coverage on key arterial routes such as Bayfield, Essa, Mapleview, Yonge, and more. With this additional inventory, OUTFRONT becomes a leading out-of-home player in the City of Barrie market. As part of its agreement with the City of Barrie, OUTFRONT has committed to replacing every existing transit shelter in the City of Barrie with a high quality, durable and aesthetically pleasing transit shelter that will fit seamlessly into the community.

"OUTFRONT is thrilled about its partnership with the City of Barrie. It not only allows our sales team to provide clients an advertising solution in a growing urban market, but offers OUTFRONT the opportunity to put its stamp on revitalizing the City of Barrie with the evolution of the transit shelter product starting in 2023," said Michele Erskine, Chief Executive Officer, Outfront Canada. "We recognize the positive impact that street furniture has on communities — according to a recent Environics/OUTFRONT survey, over 85% of Canadians believe a good street furniture campaign is informative, engaging, entertaining and/or community minded."

"As a long-time resident of the Barrie area and an experienced out-of-home account manager, I am pleased that I can offer local businesses the opportunity to reach our community through flexible advertising packages that now include transit shelters in addition to our traditional billboards." said Scott Connell, Account Manager, Outfront Canada.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

