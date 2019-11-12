OUTFRONT Media's Canadian Business Adds Significant Core Presence In Montreal With New BIXI Partnership

"Acquiring 600 faces (and growing!) at the street level in and surrounding the downtown core is a game changer for OUTFRONT in Montreal as it literally puts us 'all over the map' and offers our clients a viable, one-stop option." said Paul Desjardins, Vice President of Sales – Eastern Canada, OUTFRONT.

BIXI has entrusted OUTFRONT to manage sales, installation and maintenance of BIXI stations for the next five years. This is OUTFRONT Canada's first bike share partnership building on an existing expertise south of the border where the OUTFRONT U.S. team has been successfully managing bike-sharing stations in Los Angeles, Washington, Boston and Philadelphia for several years.

OUTFRONT is proud to collaborate with BIXI whose objective is to make their environmentally friendly mode of transportation accessible to Montrealers in all 19 boroughs by 2028. OUTFRONT is eager to be part of future development and strategic growth of the BIXI network.

"OUTFRONT was immediately excited by the opportunity to work with BIXI in Montreal, a city that is very bike friendly and that was one the of first in North America to roll out a bike share program." said Michele Erskine, CEO, OUTFRONT Canada.

"We are pleased to be joining a team that is both professional and resolutely committed to the advancement of the urban outdoor industry. With OUTFRONT, we have a partner that can help us not only with representation but with the overall development of the BIXI network advertising offer." said Christian Vermette, Executive Director of Bixi Montreal.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT) leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

