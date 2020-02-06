OUTFRONT Media Canada Hivestack Programmatic Partnership

Michele Erskine CEO – OUTFRONT Canada "Digital Outdoor screens in their first iteration were sold as revolving loops of ads. We weren't tapping their true potential. These screens deliver massive impressions with huge impact and can also be highly targeted, data driven and flexible with the right tools. The emergence of Outdoor programmatic platforms is taking us to another level and opening up our inventory to new buyers. Our relationship with Hivestack was a critical first step and a true partnership. The learning on both sides was invaluable and we look forward to continuing this journey."

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO, Hivestack "From day one, OUTFRONT Canada has shown great leadership in their approach to how they think about audiences and measurement. Driven by their deep desire to deliver audience-based campaigns, programmatic activation of their inventory is now an integral part of their offering to Canadian marketers. Thanks to a great partnership and many collaborative iterations, programmatic digital out-of-home has matured to a point where buyers are able to target custom audiences and attribute business outcomes at all stages of the funnel. OUTFRONT Canada has been leading the charge on programmatic digital out-of-home, and they are just getting started."

OUTFRONT Canada has been using Hivestack's supply-side advertising technology since January 2019. The technology includes capabilities such as a publisher ad server, a supply-side platform to connect to programmatic demand channels, a custom audience designer and measurement capabilities that leverage privacy-first mobile location data.

For more information or to be featured in this unique space, contact Brendan Dillon; Director of Digital Transformation – OUTFRONT Canada. [email protected].

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT) leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Media Canada:

Michele Erskine

(416) 521-6485

[email protected]

OUTFRONT Investors: Gregory Lundberg

(212) 297-6441

[email protected]

OUTFRONT Press:

Carly Zipp (212) 297-6479

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Canada LP

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.ca

