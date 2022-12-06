NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its subsidiary, Outfront Media Canada LP acquired 57 static posters and 24 digital billboard assets in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada from Digital Outdoor Media Inc., or DOMI (formerly known as E.C. Boone Ltd.) This transaction was fully funded using cash on hand.

These assets add to OUTFRONT's already strong presence in Atlantic Canada, which includes 232 posters, 204 transit shelters, 8 large format static billboards and 6 digital billboards in Halifax CMA, Moncton CMA, Saint John CMA, Fredericton CA, and Cape Breton CA.

"OUTFRONT is honored to take the reins from DOMI who have not only built a robust network of out-of-home products but have been a well-respected family-owned business in Atlantic Canada for over 65 years," said Michele Erskine, Chief Executive Officer, OUTFRONT Canada. "This recent agreement solidifies OUTFRONT's ongoing commitment to expanding our business to offer more local and national advertising in Atlantic Canada."

"After approximately 40 years as DOMI's national advertising sales representation, we are excited about this new agreement with OUTFRONT giving them the opportunity to carry DOMI's legacy to the next level," said David Boone, Owner of DOMI.

