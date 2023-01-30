Outdoor Fitness makes its arrival in Ontario officials by attending the Franchise Canada Show on February 4 and 5, 2023

SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Outdoor Fitness officially arrives in Ontario! Outdoor Fitness was born from a franchise company already established in Quebec, known as Cardio Plein Air. In Quebec, it has 50 franchises and operates in over 160 parks. The mission is to provide access to all-season outdoor activities to ensure well-being while promoting physical activity.

Cardio Plein Air offers a unique and dynamic approach to fitness by offering a variety of workouts in natural outdoor environments such as parks and beaches. This not only provides a change of scenery from traditional gym environments, but also brings participants into contact with nature and improves their physical and mental health. There is a program for everyone: cardio stroller, jogging, bootcamp, fitness classes and many others. The goal is to contribute to the development of physical activity in the outdoors, while respecting the pace of the participants and the environment in which the classes are offered.

"We are very pleased to implement this project and to spread our mission outside of Quebec. We hope to meet sports lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, involved entrepreneurs and investors concerned about the well-being of people. We look forward to getting to know them and introducing them to the benefits of acquiring an Outdoor Fitness franchise." Thibault Gonnet, Executive Director

Outdoor Fitness executives will be part of the Franchise Canada Show, presented by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) at the International Centre in Mississauga on February 4 and 5, 2023 to inform entrepreneurs and investors of the accessible business opportunities that Outdoor Fitness has to offer.

For more information on the Outdoor Fitness franchise model and to express your interest in opening an Outdoor Fitness franchise, visit the Franchise Canada Show at booth 510.

For further information: Contact details: Thibault Gonnet, Executive Director, [email protected]