Partnership with Dialogue will ensure unlimited access to quality virtual care for front-line professionals

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative , in partnership with Dialogue , Canada's virtual care leader, is pleased to announce that its 250 members and their families will now have access to virtual health care.

The 250 members of the Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative, located across 12 locations, respond to close to 45,000 calls and make close to 33,000 transports each year over a territory of 33,456 square kilometres.

"It is very important for the Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative to offer its members and their families a privileged tool such as Dialogue's telemedicine services. Their well-being is paramount, so we are proud and happy with this collaboration." Marie-Ève D'Aoust, Chief of Operations and Communications, The Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative

Thanks to this partnership, paramedics in the Outaouais region, as well as their families, will have unlimited access to Dialogue's multidisciplinary healthcare platform. In just a few minutes, patients can obtain a consultation with a physical or mental health professional. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for Dialogue's telemedicine to facilitate access to quality healthcare for millions of Canadians through similar collaborations with over 25,000 organizations across the country.

"We are very proud to partner with the Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative to provide quality healthcare to their members and their families. Paramedics are on the front line, ensuring the health of Quebecers, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to their health and well-being." Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director of Dialogue

About the Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative

Founded by 46 working members in August 1989, the Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative now has 250 members and a fleet of thirty-six ambulance vehicles. Over the past year, the OPC, in the greater Outaouais region, responded to more than 44,500 calls, making it one of the ten largest companies in Quebec in the pre-hospital emergency services sector.

About Dialogue Technologies Inc.

Dialogue is the leading Canadian virtual care provider pioneering online healthcare services dedicated exclusively to organizations who wish to improve the health and well-being of their members and families. Dialogue's innovative and convenient health and wellness platform provides access to a variety of quality services including primary care, mental health and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) resources to millions of Canadians, offering a multidisciplinary approach and continuity of care.

