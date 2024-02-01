Out With the Old, In With the Bold: Swash® Laundry Detergent Announces Rebrand

Whirlpool Corporation's Swash® Laundry Detergent unveils bold new look

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Whirlpool Corporation's first liquid laundry detergent, Swash, is flipping the detergent world on its cap and putting a spin on laundry routines with a new bold brand look and feel.

Swash® laundry detergent promises to care for, not just clean, your clothes. While Swash® laundry detergent is still the same trusted and simple to use formula, consumers will see an updated look and feel that you have to squeeze to believe.

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

"We're excited to introduce a brand new look and feel for the Swash brand, as well as a re-engineered cap – the Auto Stop Top," says Dipin Puri, Senior Category Manager, CPG & Gladiator at Whirlpool. "While the Swash® detergent formula and our signature clean aren't going anywhere, our new Swash branding is a little more straightforward, with an updated look and scent names to match the simple clean it gives your laundry."

With its Auto-Stop Top that takes the guesswork out of measuring, and the 8x concentrated formula that gets you the clean you want for less, Swash® detergent disrupts the way you do laundry, so you can focus on squeezing a little more out of life.

The #1 brand recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana brands*, one bottle of Swash® laundry detergent fits in the palm of your hand and washes up to 80 regular loads of laundry. It also comes in two scents: Smells Like Nothing, and Smells Like Clean Laundry and is compatible with HE and non-HE washing machines.



*Swash and the other mentioned brands are all owned and distributed by Whirlpool Corporation

Additional Product Information:

With more than 100 years of laundry experience, Whirlpool is an expert in the art and science of cleaning. Swash® laundry detergent allows users to do more, using less.

Auto-Stop Top: This cap takes the guesswork out of measuring and dispenses the right amount of detergent for you.

This cap takes the guesswork out of measuring and dispenses the right amount of detergent for you. Ultra-Concentrated: This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 80 regular loads per bottle. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines.

This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 80 regular loads per bottle. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines. Scents : With a fragrance and unscented option, your clothes will smell fresh and clean.

: With a fragrance and unscented option, your clothes will smell fresh and clean. Smells Like Clean Laundry: Infuse your laundry with the scent of fresh linen that smells, well, clean.

Smells Like Nothing: Knock your laundry scentless with a fragrance and dye-free formula.

The newly rebranded Swash® laundry detergent is now available online, with an MSRP of $20.99. To learn more visit https://www.swashcanada.ca/.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

For further information: Media Contact: Meghan Boyd, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]