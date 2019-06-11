Ouster Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Affordable, Next-Generation Lidar Sensor Solution, OS-1-64

The OS-1:64 lidar sensor's simplified architecture and 7 th -generation custom silicon design provide unmatched resolution and performance in a smaller size and lighter weight. It can measure 1.3 million points per second using less than 17 watts of power, a feat that was previously difficult for high-performance lidar. Additionally, it has the range to detect objects up to a distance of 120 meters despite being 30 times smaller than competing solutions. Its low beam divergence and wide vertical field of view at 33.2 degrees enable a deeper, more detailed, and clearer view of surroundings than scanners, cameras, or radars achieve. It also has the capability to produce camera-like 2D images of its intensity, ambient, and range data, enabling native application of best-in-class computer vision algorithms.

"Ouster's sensors are unique among high-resolution lidar sensors as they operate at the near-infrared 850nm wavelength. Its patented light filtering technology allows it to use the 2x signal found at 850nm, while avoiding the penalty of the 5x noise that is typical to this range," said Mariano Kimbara, senior industry analyst. "The 850nm wavelength has been shown to have lower atmospheric water vapor absorption and more consistent operation compared to other available lidar operating wavelengths. This translates to an operating wavelength that is not as absorbed by humid air or fog, and a heightened sensitivity of its low-cost silicon complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology."

Ouster has gained the market's attention with its aggressively priced lidar platform and lead-time guarantee. It uses vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) technologies to improve sensing resolution and reduce its cost. Its custom VCSEL modules integrate all lasers onto a single semiconductor die, and increase brightness while reducing light pulses to a few nanoseconds. It has eliminated several high-cost materials used in traditional lidars through its patented new multi-beam flash lidar technology, which uses two custom semiconductor chips with no moving parts. The solution's simple design allows sensors to be assembled much faster—the company is already producing hundreds of OS-1:64 sensors per month and will have the capacity for several thousand sensors per month by the end of 2019.

"Ouster's OS-1:64 solution captures and correlates laser light, ambient light, and depth. These layers are perfectly aligned and correlated in space and time with zero mismatch as they are captured by the same sensor," noted Kimbara. "Ouster has shown great commitment to delivering best-in-class and superior image quality in real time."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a product to suit market and client needs. The award lauds the price competitiveness, features, ease of product use, and service effectiveness of the recipient company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ouster, Inc.

Ouster is a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for automotive, robotics, mapping, and other applications. Ouster's new multi-beam flash lidar sensors in its flagship OS-1 and OS-2 sensors achieve unrivaled resolution, image quality, compact form factor, reliability, and affordability. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

