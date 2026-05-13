Otter Energy Surpasses 200 MW Milestone: High-Performance Solar & Storage for Canada's Industrial Sector

PICTON, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Otter Energy has officially surpassed 200 megawatts (MW) of installed solar capacity in Canada, a landmark achievement in the company's nearly 20-year history. This milestone solidifies Otter Energy's position as the premier partner for Canadian industrial leaders--including brands like Burnbrae and Kuehne+Nagel--who are ready to transform energy from an uncontrollable utility expense into a high-yield strategic asset.

Otter Energy solar installation for Schuetz Canada. (CNW Group/Otter Energy Inc.)

In today's competitive landscape, energy is no longer just a recurring input cost; it is a controllable variable. For manufacturing and industrial facilities, onsite solar and battery storage have emerged as essential tools for de-risking operational costs and securing long-term financial resilience.

Turning Industrial Scale into Financial Leverage

Increasingly, Commercial and Industrial real estate owners are leveraging their large roof areas and vacant land to deploy on-site solar generation. Otter Energy specializes in converting these underutilized spaces into 30-year strategic energy assets, with exceptional risk-adjusted returns.

By aligning solar production and battery-supplied energy with the consistent, heavy loads of industrial shifts, Otter Energy helps firms reach payback periods of just 3 to 5 years using a strategic "Incentive Triple-Stack":

The 30% Clean Technology ITC: A refundable federal tax credit, available to taxable corporations and REITs, that came into effect in 2024.

A refundable federal tax credit, available to taxable corporations and REITs, that came into effect in 2024. Accelerated CCA: Allows businesses to expense 100% of the installation cost of the system in the very first year.

Allows businesses to expense 100% of the installation cost of the system in the very first year. Provincial Rebates: In Ontario, commercial customers can access up to $860,000 in prescriptive funding through the Save On Retrofit Program.

Together, these incentives allow clients to recover up to 70% of their solar and battery investment within Year 1.

The Otter Advantage: Solving the "Demand" Problem

For large commercial users, electricity costs are not just a function of total energy consumption but also Peak Demand. Starting up heavy motor loads, compressors, or CNC machines creates massive demand spikes that utilities penalize with heavy demand-based delivery charges.

Otter Energy integrates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to provide a surgical solution:

Peak Shaving: Our systems detect load spikes and discharge battery power instantly to "cap" the draw from the utility.

Our systems detect load spikes and discharge battery power instantly to "cap" the draw from the utility. Global Adjustment (GA) Savings: For Ontario-based clients who participate in the Industrial Conservation Initiative (ICI), solar-plus-storage is used to reduce coincident peak demand, significantly lowering GA costs for the following year.

De-Risking the Transition: ISO:9001 Quality Management

As Canada's only ISO:9001-certified solar installer, Otter Energy operates with a level of process-driven quality assurance and quality control that reflects the high standards set by Ontario's leading manufacturers. We manage the entire lifecycle in-house to ensure zero operational disruption:

Audit Leadership: While the federal government audits all 30% ITC claims, Otter Energy maintains a 100% audit success rate with our "CPA-led" approach.

While the federal government audits all 30% ITC claims, Otter Energy maintains a with our "CPA-led" approach. Full Compliance: We provide a contractual commitment to ensure every project meets federal "Prevailing Wage" and apprenticeship requirements.

Future-Proofing for a Decarbonizing Market

The push toward Net-Zero is no longer just about policy; it is a supply chain requirement. Tier 1 partners now demand carbon transparency. By generating and/or storing your own power, large commercial facilities can secure their spot as a preferred supplier in a competitive global market. Furthermore, onsite clean energy infrastructure prepares large industrial facilities for the coming era of fleet electrification without waiting for expensive, multi-year grid upgrades.

"Our 200 MW milestone is a reflection of the trust Canadian corporations place in our technical expertise and financial transparency," says Peter Vogel, CDO of Otter Energy. "We don't just install solar and battery systems; we work in partnership with clients to develop strategic solutions for long-term energy risk mitigation and provide comprehensive and transparent analyses that allow business owners to act with total confidence."

Is Your Facility Ready?

With a 30-year lifespan and a track record of slashing hydro bills by up to 75%, the question isn't whether solar works--it's how much you are losing by waiting.

Contact Otter Energy today for a Solar Feasibility Audit and see exactly how much your facility can save.

Schedule Your Consultation Here

Website: otterenergy.com/commercial-solar/

SOURCE Otter Energy Inc.

Media Contact: Peter Vogel (Chief Development Officer), Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-833-474-0770