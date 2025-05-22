Otter Energy Inc. Celebrates 16th Year with Plans to Double Growth

PICTON, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Otter Energy, Ontario's leading turnkey solar solutions provider, is marking 16 years of powering Canadian sustainability with ambitious plans to double its operations over the next 12 months.

Since its founding in 2009 in Picton, Ontario, Otter Energy has established itself as one of Canada's premier solar energy companies, designing and delivering some of the country's largest rooftop solar systems. As the company celebrates this milestone anniversary, it's looking ahead to unprecedented expansion.

Otter Energy: WE KNOW SOLAR. (CNW Group/Otter Energy Inc.)

"What began as a small operation with big dreams has evolved into a company fundamentally changing how Canadian businesses and homeowners think about energy," said Tyler Blower, President at Otter Energy. "Every rooftop in Canada represents an opportunity for energy independence, cost savings, and positive environmental impact."

Simplifying Solar for Canadians



Otter Energy's mission remains steadfast: helping Canadian businesses and homeowners control their energy costs, decrease their environmental impact, and unlock the hidden value of their property. The company operates on the principle that solar energy doesn't need to be complex, focusing on simplifying every aspect of the solar experience for its customers.

Unlike many competitors in the renewable energy space, Otter Energy provides truly turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance services for commercial solar and solar + storage systems throughout Ontario. As Canada's only ISO9001-certified solar company, Otter Energy maintains the highest standards of quality and reliability across all projects.

With over 60 full-time employees, the company maintains a laser focus on solar energy solutions – it's all they do, allowing them to develop unparalleled expertise in the field.

Impressive Growth and Impact

The company's track record speaks for itself. Otter Energy has installed more than 450,000 solar panels across Ontario, representing 150MW of installed solar capacity. These installations reduce CO2 emissions by 280,000 metric tons annually, equivalent to taking approximately 60,000 cars off the road.

The company has also seen remarkable financial success, with 39% year-over-year revenue growth from 2023 to 2024, owing to growing demand for renewable energy solutions and Otter's leadership position.

Notable Projects Demonstrating Excellence.

Otter Energy's portfolio includes numerous high-profile commercial installations that showcase the company's capabilities:

For KUEHNE+NAGEL, the company deployed a 1,335 kW DC / 1,000 kW AC system, producing 89% of the facility's electricity needs. This installation generates annual savings of $361,080, a remarkable 689% total ROI, and lifetime savings of $9,026,996. The project achieved payback in just 5.91 years.

Another impressive project is a 1000 kW DC / 740 kW AC system designed and built for Timbren Industries in Whitby, Ontario. With over 1850 solar panels, the system provides 75% of the company's energy needs, saving them $291,000/year on electricity costs. Total ROI is an industry-leading 923% with a 4.7-year payback period.

Looking Ahead: Doubling Down on Success

As Otter Energy celebrates 16 years of operations, the company has unveiled plans to double its size over the next year. This ambitious growth strategy includes expanding into other Canadian markets, increasing workforce capacity, and introducing new solar + storage solutions designed specifically for the rapidly growing Canadian market.

"The renewable energy landscape in Canada is at an inflection point," noted Peter Vogel, Director of Business Development. "The combination of improved technology, enhanced government incentives and tax breaks, and growing need for companies to embrace environmental, social and governance planning has created perfect conditions for solar adoption. Our expansion plans position us to meet this moment and continue leading the industry forward."

For more information about Otter Energy and its comprehensive solar energy solutions, visit www.otterenergy.com