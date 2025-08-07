Otter Energy Partners with Bullfrog Power to Accelerate Business Transition to Sustainable Energy Solutions

The strategic partnership combines Canada's leading solar installer with the country's trusted renewable energy certificate (REC) provider to deliver comprehensive clean energy solutions.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Otter Energy, one of Canada's leading turnkey solar providers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement with Bullfrog Power, a Canadian sustainability solutions leader. This collaboration will expand sustainable energy services in the marketplace, supporting commercial and industrial customers in their pursuit of comprehensive clean energy solutions through solar installations, battery storage systems, and Canadian renewable energy certificates (RECs).

Comprehensive Clean Energy Solutions



The partnership brings together two industry leaders with complementary expertise and a shared commitment to sustainability. Bullfrog Power, operating since 2005, has established itself as a leader in Canada's commercial renewable energy certificate (REC) market, helping thousands of businesses and households decarbonize through renewable energy. Otter Energy brings 16 years of commercial solar experience and has installed over 450,000 solar panels across thousands of projects, including some of the largest rooftop solar installations in the country.

"It's exciting to work with Bullfrog Power on offering unique energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients across Canada," said Jason Dykstra, VP of Commercial Sales at Otter Energy.

"Bullfrog has been a trailblazer in the sustainability market in Canada for 20 years, leading efforts to help businesses with their decarbonization and green energy goals, and we are thrilled to be able to offer solar and battery solutions to their customers and network across Canada."

Quality and Sustainability Leadership

Both companies demonstrate exceptional commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. Otter Energy is the only solar company in Canada to have attained ISO 9001 certification, an international quality standard that requires rigorous quality management systems with yearly accreditation audits. The company's projects have reduced CO 2 emissions by more than 280,000 tonnes annually, with an installed solar capacity exceeding 150 megawatts (MW).

Bullfrog Power is a Certified B Corporation, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency as certified by the non-profit B Lab. Additionally, through their community-based green energy projects grant, Bullfrog Power has supported over 160 community renewable energy projects across Canada.

"Otter's proven expertise in delivering turnkey solar systems complements Bullfrog Power's mission to help organizations take meaningful climate action," said Suha Jethalal, President at Bullfrog Power.

"Together, we're empowering businesses to reduce emissions and help transition our energy systems to renewable sources."

Proven Environmental Impact



Together, the partnership represents significant environmental leadership credentials. Otter Energy's solar installations have prevented more than 280,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually, while Bullfrog Power, along with their community has displaced more than 2 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions since its founding.

The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to helping Canadian businesses achieve their sustainability goals while reducing energy costs and environmental impact through comprehensive clean energy solutions.

About Otter Energy:



Founded in 2009, Otter Energy is one of Canada's leading turnkey solar providers, handling all design, engineering, procurement, and construction needs. Its mission is to empower Canadian businesses to become energy-independent, reduce their environmental impact and achieve maximum cost savings. Otter Energy has installed over 450,000 solar panels with an installed solar capacity over 150MW. Otter projects have reduced CO 2 emissions by more than 280,000 tonnes per year. The company is the only solar provider in Canada to achieve ISO 9001 certification. Learn more about Otter Energy at otterenergy.com.

Media Inquiries: Gregory De Rocher [email protected]

About Bullfrog Power:

Bullfrog Power, an Envest company, offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada's energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a green electricity choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts also offers solutions, including power purchase agreements, green natural gas, and carbon offsets. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Inquiries:

Janice Park

[email protected]

SOURCE Otter Energy Inc.