MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Rubicon Exotic, a global leader in the exotic juice and beverage market, and Otter Energy, a premier industrial solar EPC firm, have announced the successful commissioning of a 444.3 kW DC solar installation at Rubicon's Mississauga facility. The project is a financial landmark for the beverage industry, projected to secure $3,465,496 in lifetime energy savings.

Otter Energy and Rubicon Exotic Secure $3.4 Million in Energy Savings with High-Yield Solar Partnership. (CNW Group/Otter Energy Inc.)

As the food and beverage sector faces rising operational costs and supply chain volatility, Rubicon Exotic is leveraging solar technology to "lock in" long-term energy prices. By transforming their facility's rooftop into a revenue-generating asset, Rubicon is achieving a remarkable 27.60% Internal Rate of Return (IRR), a figure that significantly outpaces traditional market investments.

Key Financial Impact of the Otter Energy Installation:

Total Lifetime Savings: Over $3.46 Million diverted from utility bills back into company growth.

Over diverted from utility bills back into company growth. Total Return on Investment (ROI): An elite 638.20% over the life of the system.

An elite over the life of the system. Asset Performance: A robust 27.60% IRR , providing a powerful hedge against inflation.

A robust , providing a powerful hedge against inflation. Rapid Payback: A shortened timeline for capital recovery, allowing for accelerated reinvestment into Rubicon's global product expansion.

"When we evaluated the long-term energy requirements of our bottling and distribution operations, partnering with Otter Energy was a no-brainer," said Neel Nagrecha, Managing Director at Rubicon Exotic. "Securing over $3 million in savings while reducing our carbon footprint allows us to remain competitive while staying true to our brand's commitment to quality and sustainability."

Technical Precision and Environmental Impact

The custom-engineered system features 794 high-efficiency 560W bifacial modules, designed by Otter Energy to maximize energy harvest within the facility's specific footprint.

Operational and Sustainability Highlights:

Clean Energy Generation: The system will produce approximately 523,732 kWh in its first year, significantly reducing the facility's reliance on the provincial grid.

The system will produce approximately in its first year, significantly reducing the facility's reliance on the provincial grid. Zero-Downtime Execution: Otter Energy managed the full Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) process with zero disruption to Rubicon's sensitive production and distribution schedules.

"Rubicon Exotic is setting the gold standard for the beverage industry," said Peter Vogel, CDO of Otter Energy. "By working together, we have turned a standard industrial rooftop into a high-performance financial asset that will generate millions in savings for decades to come."

About Rubicon Exotic

For over 40 years, Rubicon Exotic has been the pioneer of exotic fruit juices, bringing the authentic tastes of the tropics to consumers worldwide. From its state-of-the-art facilities, Rubicon continues to lead the category through innovation, quality, and a growing commitment to sustainable business practices.

About Otter Energy

Otter Energy is a leading solar EPC firm specializing in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar solutions. By navigating complex regulatory landscapes and delivering elite financial returns, Otter Energy helps North American businesses turn industrial infrastructure into high-yield financial engines.

Stop Leaving Millions on Your Roof

With a 27.60% IRR and over $3.4 Million in projected savings, solar is the most effective way for beverage producers to protect their margins. Don't let energy volatility dictate your bottom line.

Contact Otter Energy today for a Solar Feasibility Audit and discover the exact ROI hidden on your facility's roof.

Schedule Your Consultation Here: https://otterenergy.com/complimentary-commercial-feasibility-study/

Website: https://otterenergy.com/commercial-solar/

SOURCE Otter Energy Inc.

Media Contact: Name: Peter Vogel, Title: Chief Development Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-833-474-0770