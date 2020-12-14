OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of investing in affordable and sustainable public transit that helps Canadians and their families travel to and from their destinations safely and efficiently.

Investing in cleaner transit options not only helps us meet our climate targets, it ensures cleaner air and a brighter future for our children and grandchildren. That's why the Government of Canada is pleased to announce that, thanks to funding provided through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, the City of Ottawa is in a position to purchase more buses, including battery-electric buses.

In total, the City of Ottawa is investing $9.3 million, including the purchase of four long-range 40-foot battery-electric buses, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure.

"Public transit allows Canadians to get around in ways that are cleaner, faster and more affordable. Ottawa's purchase of 4 battery electric, made-in-Canada buses from New Flyer will mean cleaner air, and greater access to transit services for residents in our community. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Switching from gas and diesel vehicles to battery-electric is one of the most impactful actions we can take to meet Ottawa's goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 100 per cent by 2050. Everyone has a responsibility to manage energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the City is no exception. When governments work together, we get closer to achieving our goals under the City's Climate Change Master Plan."

Jim Watson, Mayor, City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa is purchasing four battery-electric buses from New Flyer Industries, based in Winnipeg , one of four Canadian makers of zero-emission buses.

is purchasing four battery-electric buses from New Flyer Industries, based in , one of four Canadian makers of zero-emission buses. In addition to the $6.0 million in funding that the Transit Commission and Council have made available for this project, staff have identified another $3.3 million that will be made available by funding other projects through the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF).

in funding that the Transit Commission and Council have made available for this project, staff have identified another that will be made available by funding other projects through the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The full amount, $9.3 million , will now allow the City to purchase four long-range 40-foot battery-electric buses, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure.

, will now allow the City to purchase four long-range 40-foot battery-electric buses, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

