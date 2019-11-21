Ottawa Start-up RVezy.com Featured on Dragons' Den "Disrupt-Den"

OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Ottawa start-up RVezy.com is set to appear once again on CBC's Dragons' Den. During their first appearance in 2017, co-founders Michael McNaught and Will Thompson struck a deal with Michele Romanow, providing them with the ultimate business partner and the exposure they needed to catapult their brand and expedite their growth.

RVezy successfully pitched to the Dragons in 2017 and will be featured in the Season 14 Finale on a special "Disrupt-Den" episode on CBC (CNW Group/RVezy.com)

RVezy is Canada's first RV rental marketplace and has established itself as the go-to rental website for RV enthusiasts from around the world. The website connects aspiring vacationers with RV owners from across Canada. Since their first appearance on Dragons' Den the company has seen unbelievable growth with thousands of motorhomes and trailers available to rent in each Canadian province.

Dragons' Den is set to premiere a "Disrupt-Den" episode featuring game-changing entrepreneurs looking to shake up their established industries. RVezy has revolutionized the RV travel industry by connecting local owners of travel trailers and motorhomes to vacationers from around the world. Whether you are looking to travel across Canada in a motorhome or have a travel trailer delivered to a local music festival RVezy provides thousands of options that cater to all travel needs.

"Since our Dragons' Den appearance, we have secured travel trailer insurance across the country and we now offer motorhome insurance in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia," states McNaught. "We are proud of how much we have grown in such little time, RV travel has never been as accessible as it is today".

When they first appeared on Dragon's Den, RVezy was operating almost exclusively from Ontario. Now, their business is booming in every province and territory in the country. However, what McNaught is most proud of is that their owners are making money and can depend on an income because of the website. "This company has helped grow economic prosperity in rural Canada and has allowed people to operate a business from their own home, no matter their location," states McNaught. We have RV owners that are making in excess of $40 000 a year renting a single RV.

In British Columbia alone, a global tourism destination, RVezy facilitates thousands of rentals every year. With a quick search on RVezy.com you can find a gorgeous unit to explore Yukon, Nova Scotia, or experience Vancouver Island affordably. No matter where you want to go, you can have the RVezy experience.

"I especially want to thank Michele," offers McNaught. "She has been an unbelievable advisor, generous investor, and has provided us with invaluable insight over the years. We are thankful for her continued support."

Joel Walters, Director of Growth at RVezy says he could not be prouder of the RVezy team, "Everyone is working hard to keep this momentum going." RV owners across the country have been flocking to the RVezy website after learning of the rental success of their family and friends. "The sharing economy has really opened up the accessibility of RV ownership, families can now offset their entire cost of RV ownership by renting it to aspiring vacationers." Added Walters.

RVezy's goal is for people from all over the world to explore Canada and experience what this country has to offer in the most authentic way possible, at an affordable cost. Since their first appearance on Dragons Den in 2017, RVezy has facilitated over 20 000 rentals with renters representing over 36 different nationalities. And this, promises McNaught, is only the beginning.

Dragon's Den "Disrupt-Den" will air on a special 2hr season finale on November 21st on CBC at 8pm.

Social Media

RVezy

Instagram: @myrvezy

Twitter: @myrvezy

Facebook: @RVezy

SOURCE RVezy.com

For further information: To arrange interviews: RVezy, Michael McNaught, Founder, mike@RVezy.com, 613-761-2841