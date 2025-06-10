With 300% increase in U.S. travelers to Canada, RV rental platform RVezy calls on Canada's 2 million RV owners to list their vehicles and earn thousands this summer

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Political instability south of the border is fueling a surge in Canadian travel—and RV owners have a golden opportunity to cash in.

RVezy, Canada's leading peer-to-peer, RV rental platform, is reporting a 300% year-over-year spike in bookings from American travelers, along with a major increase in interest from overseas visitors. As international and domestic demand hits record levels ahead of the summer season, the company is issuing a national call to action: RV owners, list your RV now and earn thousands this summer.

RVezy.com is calling on Canadian RV owners to help fill surge in demand. Post this

"With over 2 million RVs sitting idle across Canada and demand hitting all-time highs, we need more RV owners to list—today," said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "This isn't just about travel—it's about helping Canadians earn meaningful income while supporting our national and local tourism economy."

Big Earnings, Big Impact: Renting Pays Off

RV owners on RVezy earn an average of over $10,000 per year, with many earning significantly more during the peak summer months. Yet most RVs sit unused for 11 months of the year.

With rising prices and economic pressures affecting households across the country, renting out an RV is an easy, practical way to generate additional income. And because travelers spend on average $300 per day in local communities, every RV trip fuels spending at local shops, restaurants, campgrounds, and small tourism operators.

"We're seeing this incredible wave of interest in Canada—not just from Americans, but from international visitors looking for safe, scenic, flexible travel," added McNaught. "Every RV rental helps support Canadian families—on both sides of the keys."

No Worries, Full Protection: RVezy's All-Inclusive Approach

For RV owners concerned about liability or damage, RVezy provides full insurance coverage that protects the entire value of the RV. Every rental includes 24/7 roadside assistance and is backed by a dedicated Host Experience team to guide owners through every step of the process.

RVezy is a proudly Canadian company—founded by Canadians, operated by Canadians, and located in Canada, RVezy is committed to building a stronger local travel economy.

Call to Action: List Your RV Before Peak Season Hits

With unprecedented traveler demand and limited vehicle availability, RVezy urges RV owners across the country to list now—especially in popular gateway regions like British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Whether you're an occasional camper or a seasoned RV enthusiast, listing your RV this summer could make a serious difference.

To learn more or list your RV, visit www.rvezy.com/owner

SOURCE RVezy.com

Media Inquiries & Interview Opportunities: For regional interview coordination, local economic angles, or feature stories with RV owners in your area, please contact: [email protected] | 1-855-697-8399