Hearings Open for the Public and Media

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission's public hearings will be held in Ottawa from June 13, 2022, to July 8, 2022. The hearings will take place at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law – Common Law Section, in its Ian G. Scott Courtroom.

The Commission has a mandate to investigate the commercial and technical circumstances that led to Stage 1 breakdowns and derailments of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit System. During the hearings, key witnesses representing the parties involved in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Project – Stage 1, will testify under oath.

The hearings will be open to the public and media.

The public is encouraged to visit the University to watch the hearings via livestream broadcast in a large auditorium near the hearing room.

The media will have onsite access to the press room to watch the hearings.

The livestream for the hearings will also be available on the Commission's website in English and French.

The hearings will also be broadcast on television on Rogers Channels in English and in French.

The schedule for the day's hearings will be posted on the Commission's website.

Prior to the hearings, the Commission is also holding two public meetings on May 25 and 26, 2022, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa from 7 to 9 p.m., to allow people to share their views on the breakdowns and derailments of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit System.

Visit the Commission's Public Meetings page to learn more and to register to attend and/or deliver a statement. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the Commission's website and on Rogers TV, channel 22 in English and channel 23 in French.

Anyone can contact the Commission at [email protected] or by calling 1-833-597-1955 if they have any general enquiries or to submit information that will assist the Commission's investigation.

QUICK FACTS

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry was established on December 16, 2021 . Justice William Hourigan was appointed as the Commissioner of the Inquiry. Read Order in Council 1859/2021 here.

. Justice was appointed as the Commissioner of the Inquiry. Read Order in Council 1859/2021 here. On March 7, 2022 , the Commissioner released his decision granting ten organizations status as participants in the Commission's public hearings. Learn more here.

, the Commissioner released his decision granting ten organizations status as participants in the Commission's public hearings. Learn more here. The Commissioner will present his findings and recommendations in a final report.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

