Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission Invites Everyone to the Public Meetings on May 25 and 26

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission is encouraging anyone who wishes to attend and/or deliver a statement at its public meetings to register online at the Commission's website by no later than May 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. Registration while appreciated, is not mandatory to attend the meetings. However, to help the Commission team organize the evenings and provide everyone who wants to share their thoughts the opportunity to do so, registration to deliver a statement in-person or remotely is required.

The Commission will be holding two public meetings on May 25 and 26, 2022, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., where the public will have the opportunity to share their views and make statements. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the Commission's website.

These public meetings are important to gather feedback from members of the public and to hear the voices of the community and individuals impacted by the issues that happened during Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system project. The public meetings provide an opportunity to share concerns and opinions directly with the Commission.

Registration forms and further details on the meetings are available on the Commission's website to read and complete for all interested attendees.

Members of the press can register to attend the public meetings here.

Members of the public can register to attend the public meetings here.

Individuals who wish to deliver a statement at one of the public meetings in-person at the Shaw Centre or remotely from home via teleconference, can register to do so here.

The Shaw Centre is centrally located in downtown Ottawa and is easily accessible to everyone, including by public transit. The Centre also offers support for people with disabilities. Within walking distance of many hotels, it offers multiple options for accommodation, for anyone traveling from outside of Ottawa.

For people attending in-person and requiring access to parking for their vehicles, they can use the large nearby underground facility, which has two entrances located on Daly Avenue and Nicholas Street South.

QUICK FACTS

Information gathered for the investigation and the Commissioner's final report will be obtained in many ways throughout the inquiry, including from correspondence received from the public, expert reports and round tables, and the public meetings and hearings.

Anyone can contact the Commission at [email protected] or by calling 1-833-597-1955 if they have any general enquiries or to submit information that will serve the investigation.

or by calling 1-833-597-1955 if they have any general enquiries or to submit information that will serve the investigation. The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry was established under Order in Council 1859/2021 on December 16, 2021 , following breakdowns and derailments on Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system project. The inquiry is looking into the commercial and technical circumstances that led to these issues and will make recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again.

on , following breakdowns and derailments on Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system project. The inquiry is looking into the commercial and technical circumstances that led to these issues and will make recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again. The Honourable Justice William Hourigan was appointed Commissioner to lead this independent public inquiry on December 17, 2021 .

Hourigan The Commissioner will present his findings in a final report, along with recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again. The final report is to be delivered to the Minister of Transportation on or before August 31, 2022 or, if the Minister of Transportation agrees in writing, no later than November 30, 2022.

