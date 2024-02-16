OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In December 2023, RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ottawa arrested and charged a young person with terrorism related criminal offences. The young person has remained in custody since their arrest.

Due to an ongoing investigation of that young person, on February 15th, 2024, Ottawa INSET laid two additional charges against them:

Unlawfully did conspire and agree to commit the offence of murder contrary to paragraph 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group thereby committing an offence contrary to section 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group thereby committing an offence contrary to section 83.2 of the Knowingly facilitate terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda, contrary to subsection 83.19(1) of the Criminal Code.

Furthermore, as a result of the same investigation, on February 15th, 2024, a second young person, a co-conspirator to the first young person, was arrested and charged for terrorism related criminal offences in connection with terrorist activities and a terrorist group. A search warrant was subsequently executed at an Ottawa area home.

The second young person is charged with the following criminal offences:

Unlawfully did conspire and agree to commit the offence of murder contrary to paragraph 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group thereby committing an offence contrary to section 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group thereby committing an offence contrary to section 83.2 of the Knowingly facilitate terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda, contrary to subsection 83.19(1) of the Criminal Code.

Knowingly facilitate terrorist activity by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm contrary to subsection 83.19(1) of the Criminal Code.

Both youths will appear in the Ottawa area courts on February 16th, 2024.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding these individuals. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be making any further comments at this time.

The RCMP is concerned with the growing trend of violent extremism, in particular, the increase in youth involvement. Online radicalization continues to be a concern, not only related to terrorism, but also in the broader area of grievance-based violence. Families, communities and police have a key role in the prevention and disengagement from violent extremism.

With youth now having more access to information than ever before, it is essential that people in positions of influence ensure that the information and activities they're participating in are safe. Adults in positions of authority (ie: parents, guardians, coaches and teachers) are encouraged to be extra vigilant in observing anything that may be of a concern, especially with the abundance of on-line platforms, which can be influential both in a pro-social and a positive way, but also can influence anti-social or criminal behaviour.

Open and frank communication between young people and those who work with them and care about them is critical. Whether the conversation happens in the home, the classroom, a community centre, or a house of worship, two-way conversations that value the opinions and the feelings of young people are always fruitful.

Young people need to be encouraged and empowered to take steps to identify inappropriate content and take steps to alert others.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or by email at [email protected].

