"Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices that talks to the variety of Otis Spunkmeyer customers, from businesses to busy moms," said Paul Stippich, Director of Marketing, Otis Spunkmeyer. "The new website also underscores our commitment to helping non-profit organizations raise money without stress."

Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and muffins are great for schools, troops, teams, and other nonprofit organizations to "Fun-raise." Through the enhanced fundraising area on the website, group leaders can connect with a fundraising expert to help them navigate the details, set up a timeline, and oversee the entire process seamlessly.

Also found on the new website:

Recipe ideas and inspirations that customers will go crazy for, such as cookie sandwiches and sundaes, muffin bread puddings, loaf cake parfaits, and more.

Otis Spunkmeyer's lines of cookies, brownies, muffins, and loaf cakes, available for businesses, convenience stores, K-12 schools, in-store bakeries, restaurants, vending, healthcare, lodging, long-term care, and colleges and universities.

Nutritional information for all Otis Spunkmeyer baked goods—particularly important to meet specific nutritional regulations in the K-12 school and healthcare segments.

Tools and tips for merchandising Otis Spunkmeyer offerings to their fullest potential.

Where consumers and businesses can purchase Otis Spunkmeyer.

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the company expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

