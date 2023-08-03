OTF Grant To Help Keep Disability Services Financially Accessible for Families of Young Children

THORNHILL, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, local MPP Laura Smith met hundreds of families at Kayla's Children Centre (KCC) to announce a $200,000 Resilient Communities fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The families were thrilled to hear about the grant received and the positive impact it will have on the Centre. The government's recognition of the financial barriers faced by families with special needs children is not only validating but reassuring that a better future exists for the disability community.

"Kayla's Children Centre is dedicated to unlocking potential, nurturing dreams, and empowering everyone to soar beyond any limitations," said MPP Laura Smith, Thornhill. "I am thrilled to congratulate them on receiving $200,000 through the Ontario Trillium Resilient Communities Grant. I'm excited to see the innovation that will ensure that KCC's legacy lives on—building resilience and sustainability by improving program delivery and generating long-term, sustainable revenue."

Kayla's Children Centre provides educational, therapeutic, and recreational services for children with disabilities as well as respite and support for their families. With the OTF grant, KCC will be able to keep the fees for their services accessible, so that every child can receive the care they need.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Yaffi Scheinberg, Executive Director & Head of School at KCC. "We are so grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for recognizing the need for our services and helping us reduce financial barriers for our families."

Based out of a state-of-the-art facility uniquely designed with educational and clinical spaces, Kayla's Children Centre is committed to providing cutting-edge therapies and services to anyone under the age of 21. For more information about KCC, visit kaylas.org.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Kayla's Children Centre

For further information: Organization Contact for Media Inquiries: Mira Lax (Director of Marketing), Kayla's Children Centre, 416 938 0882, [email protected]