Kayla's Children Centre Purchases 750-Acre Campgrounds in Muskoka, Establishing First-Ever Jewish Overnight Camp for Children with Disabilities in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Kayla's Children Centre (KCC), a school, therapy clinic, and recreational centre for children with disabilities and complex medical needs located in Thornhill, announced today that they have purchased the Camp Tamarack property in Muskoka, a well-respected and beloved overnight camp that has operated in Bracebridge, Ontario since 1981.

KCC is immensely grateful to the Robbins family for their vision and unbelievable generosity in helping to create the only Jewish overnight camp for children with disabilities and complex medical needs in the country. Thanks to their investment, the disability landscape in Canada is profoundly transformed.

Owning their own campgrounds has been a longtime dream for KCC's leadership team, whose roots are in recreational programming and camping. With the new campground, KCC will be able to serve hundreds of Canadian children with disabilities annually and provide critical respite and support for their families.

"Our core organizational values come to life at camp," shares Yaffi Scheinberg, KCC's CEO. "It represents everything we stand for and helps us achieve our mission: opening a world of possibilities for every child."

"While Camp Tamarack's chapter is closing after the 2025 camp season, we are confident that the magic of camp will greatly benefit the children of KCC," say Rick and Ellen Howard, Owners and Directors of Camp Tamarack.

Further details and program specifics will be announced in the coming months, but KCC has their sights set on opening in summer 2026.

About Kayla's Children Centre

Kayla's Children Centre (KCC) is a school, therapy clinic, and recreational centre for children with disabilities, behavioural challenges, and complex medical needs. The centre supports children from newborn to age 21 who have a wide range of disabilities and provides a variety of specialized programs that enable them to flourish academically, socially, and emotionally. KCC also offers personalized supports and respite for families.

KCC's programs include a licensed day care and specialized school; on-site therapy centre; after-school and weekend respite; adapted sports; life skills programs for teens; a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy centre; and day and overnight camps. KCC was founded in May 2017 as the result of the merger of Zareinu Educational Centre of Metropolitan Toronto (founded in 1989) and Project AIM Programs (founded in 2007). To learn more, visit kaylas.org or @kaylaschildrencentre .

