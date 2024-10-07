MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In pursuit of its growth ambitions, damage insurance brokerage firm Ostiguy & Gendron Group (OGG) is taking on a new brand identity, becoming Covalen. More than just a cosmetic change, the launch of the new brand is the next chapter in the company's history.

The drive to take the business to the national stage prompted a strategic look at the brand's fundamentals. It became clear that in order to realize its full nature, OGG needed to significantly evolve its identity. A complete metamorphosis. A rendezvous with history!

"We have ambition and allow ourselves to think big! Beyond wanting to consolidate our position in certain markets and penetrate new ones, we want our firm to transcend generations. We needed a new name," said Jean Philippe Martineau, president of Covalen, at an internal launch event that brought together all of its employees working across the country.

Stronger together

The name "Covalen" is inspired by covalent bonds in chemistry. It symbolizes a commitment to collaboration and building lasting relationships and trust together. "Co" for "together", "valent" for capability, strength and power. Literally, Covalen therefore means "stronger together," for we find strength in unity! "This new identity embodies teamwork among colleagues and promising partnerships that we will continue to develop with leading clients and providers," added Jean Philippe Martineau.

"The next chapter in our history will be a rich one. "We are Covalen" will become a meaningful statement. It will be dedicated to a generation of entrepreneurial brokers committed to achieving the highest levels of excellence. Covalen will be an ambitious, attractive, strong, tenacious and creative brand that inspires everyone to excel," concluded Covalen's president.

About Ostiguy & Gendron Group, becoming Covalen

Founded in 1991, Ostiguy & Gendron Group was born out of the unique entrepreneurial spirit of Pierre Ostiguy and Daniel Gendron, and quickly established itself as a leader in Quebec's insurance sector. In 2015, guided by the same entrepreneurial spirit, Jean Philippe Martineau and Maxime Poulin joined forces with Monique Gagnon and Philippe Dupuis to form the team of professionals who would take over the firm's reins.

Today, the firm boasts more than 100 employees in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba. Its head office is located in Laval. It operates in a multitude of sectors, including aviation, retail, agri-food, real estate, transportation and new technologies.

