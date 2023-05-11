Osmow's Awarded "Best Managed Company" Designation

"Crediting the vision of my father, business ethic, in-house marketing creativity and diligently managed operational steps by our entire team, we have mastered a recipe for brand and business success that shows no signs of cooling in 2023," says CEO & Head of Franchising Ben Osmow. "Proud to say, we continue to innovate and break through the competitive QSR space with best-in-class methods."

"The benefit of our own production facility means greater quality control and purchasing power that have helped us ride the bumps in recent years related to supply and franchisee fulfillment," says President & CMO of Osmow's Bernadette Osmow. "With a fast-paced brand marketing strategy and relevant partnerships, we connect with customers in a competitive and compelling way. The benefit of an equality and diversity-first company culture – underpinned by community giving locally and internationally – has set us apart."

Recent business milestones and markers include:

OSMOW'S GROWTH

The company has grown to 145 locations with eyes set on a presence in every Canadian province. It employs more than 45 people in its corporate office, 45 people in production and more than 1,100 people across all restaurants serving trademark dishes in a fast, efficient and contemporary style. Osmow's generates more than $140-million in annual sales and has raised more than $175,000 through the Osmow's Hope Fund.

OSMOW'S INVENTION

For more than 20 years Osmow's has stayed true to its essence, presenting unique and fun dishes that pair beautifully with its target market demand led by Gen Zs and Millennials. Bernadette cites fun yet wholesome variety – from Osmow's poutine to vegetarian options to the newly launched Oz Box and catering solutions – for a carefully honed niche as a prime reason for consumer interest and loyalty.

"We echo Osmow's innovation and spirit in our marketing, social media and corporate partnerships bringing a smile to pro sport lovers with an infusion of our big-hearted Habibi character."

OSMOW'S OPERATIONS

Our franchise model is methodical, lucrative and effective, powered by a well-defined company vision. Adding smart technology and proprietary production to our operations has helped Osmow's scale, including expansion in the United States with more south of the border locations poised to open in 2023, says Ben.

OSMOW'S GIVING

Osmow's responsibility to help others less fortunate is channeled through its Osmow's Hope Fund initiative which has been raising funds to feed children daily in places of education in Zambia, India and Pakistan. "A recent employee trip to visit schools in Zambia that were directly impacted by our donations was a humbling experience, but allowed our team to see first-hand the positive impact our fundraising has made on young lives." says Bernadette.

About Osmow's

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first Osmow's™ restaurant was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Over 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, Osmow's flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. Osmow's™ has grown to 145 locations and continues to expand across North America.

