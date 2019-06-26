Osler Dash automates the franchise disclosure and contracting process

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is pleased to announce the launch of Osler Dash,™ a technology-enabled, proprietary platform that is leading the market in automating the franchise disclosure and contracting process to save franchisors valuable time and reduce their legal risk.

For franchisors, being able to generate, deliver and execute franchise documents quickly and accurately is critical. However, the franchise disclosure and contracting process uses up valuable administrative time and resources, and there is a high risk of human error when preparing customized documents manually — resulting in unnecessary legal exposure and delays. Osler Dash electronically prepares, delivers and hosts all of the franchisor's disclosure documents and agreements, including managing the entire e-signature process, all at a fixed price.

"Osler has a history of investing in client-focused innovation and technology, and Osler Dash is an extension of that," says Andraya Frith, Chair of Osler's market-leading Franchise Group. "Osler Dash offers several benefits for our franchisor clients, including lower administrative costs, reduced processing times and decreased risk of human error. By combining the legal expertise of our franchise team and our firm's investment in technology, Osler Dash provides our clients with peace of mind — so that they can focus on selling franchises and growing their business."

With Osler Dash, all of the franchisor's documents are stored in a personalized, Osler-hosted online portal that offers franchisors and their teams around-the-clock, secure access.

For more information about Osler Dash, visit osler.com/dash.

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. From Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York, we advise our Canadian, U.S. and international clients on an array of domestic and cross-border legal issues. Our collaborative "one firm" approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. For over 150 years, we've built a reputation for solving problems, removing obstacles, and providing the answers you need, when you need them. It's law that works.

