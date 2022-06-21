Osler announces new Co-Chairs to lead Digital Asset and Blockchain practice in Montréal and Calgary

"Matthew and Laure bring significant experience and energy to the team as co-heads of the Digital Assets practice at this transformative time for fintechs and financial institutions. Our investment in this sector represents continuing leadership in this growing area of practice and we welcome them to Osler," says Emmanuel Pressman, partner, and Chair of the Firm's Corporate Group.

Osler's Digital Assets and Blockchain practice advises early-stage and established digital asset clients, including trading and lending platforms, investment managers, software developers and institutional investors in the Canadian digital asset markets.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew and Laure join the firm to spearhead our national Digital Assets practice as co-chairs. Through their leadership and expertise, we will be able to help our clients navigate the legal and regulatory issues that crypto and blockchain companies face as the digital assets landscape continues to evolve," says Chad Bayne, partner, and Co-Chair of Osler's Emerging and High Growth Companies Group.

Laure Fouin, Partner, Co-Chair Digital Assets and Blockchain Group

Laure's practice focuses on financial institutions, financial products and services regulation, securities regulation and investment products (including crypto assets and crypto contracts), structured finance and debt capital markets (DCM), as well as regulatory matters relating to digitization.

Matthew Burgoyne, Partner, Co-Chair, Digital Assets and Blockchain Group

Matthew Burgoyne was one of the first Canadian lawyers to act for cryptocurrency companies in Canada and has supported the formation of cryptocurrency exchanges and has advised digital token and coin developers, stablecoin issuers, decentralized and centralized finance platforms, NFT platforms, cryptocurrency ATM providers, cryptocurrency investors and cryptocurrency mining projects.

