OSI and Davie Explore Collaboration in National Icebreaker Centre Polar Program

OSI offers world-class integrated navigation and tactical solutions

OSI aims to support Made in Canada solution for icebreakers

Davie ready to begin work on Polar Icebreaker immediately

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie, Canada's premier builder of Polar and ice-capable ships, today announced it is seeking a collaboration with OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) in the National Icebreaker Centre (NIC) Polar program.

OSI is an acknowledged world leader in the development and manufacture of advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions. Based in Vancouver with around 250 employees, OSI's systems are deployed by many of the world's leading navies and coast guards. In Canada, OSI has supplied the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) patrol boats, submarines and frigates for over 20 years.

OSI already has an established and successful relationship with Davie. The two companies made history in 2017 when the m/v Asterix ice-capable Resolve Class Combat Supply Ship was the first Canadian vessel to be fitted with OSI's Integrated Bridge System (IBS). Now fully proven, versions of this IBS are planned for implementation in other RCN and CCG new-build ships.

As Canada's only mega-facility with 50% of the country's total shipbuilding capacity, Davie is ready to begin work on the Polar Icebreaker program immediately. An integrated build schedule will ensure the Polar complements other key programs such as the six Program Icebreakers Davie is set to build under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). In fact, it would facilitate significant production efficiencies, leverage a learning curve and supply chain economies of scale, which would mitigate program cost, schedule and performance risks.

A recent economic impact study conducted by Deloitte1 for Davie concluded that building Polar icebreakers at Davie could generate up to 2,500 well-paid jobs, engage over 1,300 suppliers across Canada and contribute up to $2.5bn to the country's economy.

Quotes

James Davies, President & CEO, Davie Shipbuilding

"We welcome OSI as a highly valued addition to the Polar and broader icebreaker construction programs. They have much to offer the National Icebreaker Centre and could contribute to ensuring the CCG's new fleet is a true Made in Canada solution, equipped with pioneering integrated systems created in Vancouver by hundreds of OSI employees."

Ken Kirkpatrick, President & CEO, OSI Maritime Systems

"OSI is pleased to be exploring opportunities with Davie to deliver our Made in Canada integrated Navigation and Bridge System. We aim to leverage the work that we are doing on the CCG AOPS program to support the delivery of a low risk, cost effective and proven capability. The CCG icebreaker programs will create many high-quality jobs in Vancouver, BC and support OSI in developing icebreaker projects around the world."

Quick facts: Why Polar Can Only be Built at Davie

Canada's centre of excellence full service offering and strategic capability

full service offering and strategic capability Huge positive impact on jobs and the economy

and the economy Strategic partners are the best in the icebreaker business

are the best in the icebreaker business Canada's only mega-yard ready and able to begin Polar now

ready and able to begin Polar now Polar is design-ready and work can start immediately

and work can start immediately Early delivery ahead of government's schedule to serve all Canadians

ahead of government's schedule to serve all Canadians Davie builds multiple ships at once with zero program conflicts





with zero program conflicts For more information go to www.icebreakercentre.ca

NOTE TO EDITORS:

ABOUT DAVIE SHIPBUILDING

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at www.davie.ca.

ABOUT OSI

OSI Maritime Systems has been providing advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions to military customers for over 20 years. As a pioneer of Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (WECDIS), the company has grown to be a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations. The company develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, integrated dived navigation systems for submarines, and C2 systems for small craft. OSI currently has 20 naval customers from around the world with over 600 warships and submarines operating with its world leading integrated navigation and tactical solutions.

________________________________ 1 Davie Shipbuilding Economic and Social Contribution Study. © 2020 Deloitte LLP and affiliated entities. See Executive Summary here

SOURCE Davie Shipbuilding

For further information: Frederik Boisvert, Vice President, Public Affairs, Chantier Davie, Cell phone: +1-418-455-2759, [email protected]

Related Links

www.davie.ca

