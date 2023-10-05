Oshawa Walk of Fame to Induct Oshawa's Best at Gala Dinner on November 9

OSHAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Oshawa Rotary Club is preparing to roll out the red carpet for six inductees at our Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony taking place at the Jubilee Pavilion at Lakeview Park on Thursday, November 9, starting at 5 pm.

The mission of the Oshawa Walk of Fame is to preserve, Celebrate, and Showcase Oshawa's history and heritage of excellence and achievement. The Oshawa Walk of Fame highlights the achievements and success of individuals and groups who have significantly contributed to the life of the City.

"At our Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony, we will celebrate those who have significantly contributed to the City of Oshawa and beyond. We will honour the past and inspire the future," said Louise Parkes, Co-Chair of the Oshawa Walk of Fame.

"We are very proud of our rich history, accomplishments and community contributions that make us the great City of Oshawa," said Mayor Dan Carter. "We're excited to celebrate the Oshawa Walk of Fame's new inductees and to highlight the many successes of community members who are integral to Oshawa's strong past, present and future. I encourage residents to get your tickets and join in the celebration."

The Oshawa Walk of Fame currently consists of plaques set into the sidewalks at the Four Corners in downtown Oshawa. Past inductees among others include Shirley Eikhard, Tonya Lee Williams, Gary Polonsky and Sandy Hawley.

The 2023 inductees are:

Ken Shaw: Retired CTV News Anchor

Andrew Nicholls and Darrell Vickers: Comedy Writing Team and Head Writers for Johnny Carson

The Ontario Regiment: 157 Years of Service

Ross Mackie: Mackie Group

Adriane Stewart: Opera Singer

For more information about the event, please visit www.oshawawalkoffame.ca. Tickets can be purchased by calling Louise Parkes at 905-925-4771. For media inquiries, please contact Louise Parkes and Emmanuel Iheme, Co-Chairs of the Oshawa Walk of Fame, at 905-925-4771 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Oshawa Walk of Fame