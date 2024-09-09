Announcing the 2024 Oshawa Walk of Fame Inductees

OSHAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Oshawa Rotary Club is honoured to announce six new inductees to the Oshawa Walk of Fame. The 2024 inductees are:

Donald Jackson: A celebrated champion Canadian figure skater

Northern Dancer: Thoroughbred Racehorse

Diana Lovell Kirk: Philanthropist, volunteer and business leader

The CAW Family Auxiliary #27: Fundraisers and social policy advocates

The Green Gaels: One of the most storied junior lacrosse teams in Canada

John Donabie: Radio broadcaster (CHUM and CKFH) and music journalist

The Oshawa Walk of Fame is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and showcasing the rich history and heritage of excellence in Oshawa. It honors individuals and groups whose achievements have made significant contributions to the city's vibrant community. Through its recognition, the Walk of Fame highlights the successes that have shaped Oshawa's legacy and ongoing story.

"The Oshawa Walk of Fame and Gala Dinner is a community celebration highlighting the remarkable achievements of our inductees," said Louise Parkes, Co-Chair of the Oshawa Walk of Fame.

"We are incredibly proud of the rich history and remarkable people that have shaped the great city of Oshawa. The Oshawa Walk of Fame celebrates the leaders whose curiosity, innovation and collaboration have propelled our city forward, leaving their lasting mark on Canadian history," said Mayor Dan Carter. "We're excited to celebrate the Oshawa Walk of Fame's new inductees and to highlight the many successes of community members who are integral to Oshawa's strong past, present and future. I encourage residents to get your tickets and join in the celebration."

"All proceeds from the Gala Dinner will go directly to support local charities and organizations, ensuring that our community continues to thrive and grow," explains Grant Desjardine, President of the Oshawa Rotary Club

The Oshawa Walk of Fame currently consists of plaques set into the sidewalks at the Four Corners in downtown Oshawa. Past inductees among others include Shirley Eikhard, Tonya Lee Williams, Ken Shaw and Sandy Hawley.

The Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony will take place at the Jubilee Pavilion at Lakeview Park on Thursday, November 7; starting at 5 pm. Tickets are $135 and $1000 for a table of 8.

For more information about the event, please visit www.oshawawalkoffame.ca. Purchase tickets by calling Louise Parkes at 905-925-4771.

