OSFI's Tolga Yalkin to lead BCFSA

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is proud to announce that Tolga Yalkin, Assistant Superintendent of Regulatory Response, will become the new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Statutory Officer of the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA).

In his role, Mr. Yalkin has been responsible for setting expectations and guidance that help keep Canada's banks and insurance companies strong and resilient.

Since joining OSFI in 2022, Mr. Yalkin has led the development of a number of key guidelines on critical issues such as cyber security, crypto-assets, culture, operational resilience, mortgage rules and climate risks, among others.

Mr. Yalkin's forward-thinking leadership has also driven major initiatives, including OSFI's first Integrity and Security guideline and the Policy Review to ensure regulations remain effective and reduce unnecessary burden on the industry. He also introduced the Quarterly Release pilot to help regulated industries anticipate OSFI's updates.

His tenure has been marked by a clear vision and practical solutions that balance strong oversight with industry collaboration, ensuring guidance that is both effective and adaptable to emerging challenges.

Mr. Yalkin's last day with OSFI will be January 3, 2025. Angie Radiskovic, Assistant Superintendent, Strategy Risk and Governance will assume temporary responsibility for the Regulatory Response sector starting on January 6, 2025, in addition to her current role.

Quote

"During his time at OSFI, Tolga has made numerous contributions, notably advancing our regulatory posture to ensure our guidance is modern and relevant. We're proud to see him carry forward insights from OSFI as he steps into this important new role. On behalf of the Office, I thank him for his work and wish him continued success."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

