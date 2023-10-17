OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released its 2022 to 2023 Annual Report. The report covers OSFI's progress and achievements from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. It also shows how OSFI continues to deliver on its 2022 to 2025 Strategic Plan and the 2022 to 2023 Departmental Plan.

The Annual Report also showcases how OSFI is achieving its Blueprint vision. Some highlights of this work include:

These initiatives allowed OSFI to thrive in an evolving risk environment to ensure ongoing confidence in the Canadian financial system.

Quote

"OSFI's Annual Report outlines our efforts over the past year to maintain Canadians' confidence in their financial system. Through our employees' commitment and dedication, I'm confident our team will thrive in intensifying uncertainty and adapt to a shifting risk environment."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

