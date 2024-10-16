OSC releases 2024 Investment Fund Survey Data Dashboard

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the release of the 2024 Investment Fund Survey (IFS) data dashboard. The IFS is an annual survey sent to more than 500 investment fund managers registered in Ontario.

The survey is used to collect data on approximately 7,000 prospectus-qualified and exempt market investment funds that provides valuable insights into the more than $4 trillion of assets managed by Canadian investment funds. This year's IFS includes investment funds with net assets under $10 million.

As part of the OSC's commitment to transparency, the data dashboard presents results from the IFS in a user-friendly and downloadable format.

The IFS data, which includes information on leverage, liquidity, and asset class exposures of investment funds is instrumental for industry stakeholders, researchers, and policymakers in understanding market trends and making informed decisions.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

