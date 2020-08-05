OSC publishes new resource for virtual hearings

Guide to Virtual Hearings Before the OSC Tribunal

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission today published its "Guide to Virtual Hearings Before the OSC Tribunal." The Guide is intended to assist parties to proceedings and others who are participating in teleconference and videoconference hearings before the Tribunal.

The Guide provides general information about the conduct of virtual hearings, and more detailed direction for parties, witnesses and members of the public who wish to observe a hearing. It also includes the technical and device requirements for attending a virtual hearing.

The OSC provided an update last week that it will not be holding in-person hearings until further notice as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

