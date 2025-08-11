Dino Delellis aka "Dean Delalis" Charged with Securities Fraud

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces that Dino Delellis, also known as "Dean Delalis", has been charged with fraud and making a prohibited representation, contrary to subsections s.126.1(1)(b) and 38(1)(b) of the Securities Act. The OSC alleges that between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, Mr. Delellis defrauded two Ontario investors.

Specifically, it is alleged that Mr. Delellis used investor money for personal expenses, failed to invest funds as promised, promised to repay losses if one of the investors bought securities from him, and used a fake name to obscure his record of securities misconduct.

In 1998, the Ontario Securities Commission found that Mr. Delellis had taken secret commissions, made misrepresentations and breached his fiduciary duties to clients while employed by The Height of Excellence Planning Group Inc.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on this matter on September 2, 2025, at 9:30am in Courtroom 4, 80 Dundas Street, London, Ontario.

These charges arise from an investigation by the OSC's Criminal Investigations & Prosecutions team, which is part of the Enforcement Division of the OSC. They investigate securities-related frauds, market manipulation, and related misconduct, including the investigation of repeat offenders and those who breach Capital Markets Tribunal or court orders and bans. Their primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on X

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]