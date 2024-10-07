OSC publishes approach to sustainable finance

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published Insights on the OSC Staff's Approach to Sustainable Finance (the SF Insights), which builds on the work that the OSC has done to date around sustainable finance and sets out our approach for the coming years. The OSC's approach has been shaped by our recently announced strategic plan, our annual priorities and mandate, and takes a "climate-first" approach.

Publication of the SF Insights furthers our core objective of building transparency and trust in the sustainable finance ecosystem as we aim to support investors and the regulated community in adapting to both emerging opportunities and risks in this area. It also emphasizes that the OSC will take a holistic approach to sustainable finance to address the needs of our stakeholders.

"The OSC is seeking to be responsive to investor and issuer needs in our approach to sustainable finance," said Grant Vingoe, OSC CEO. "As a capital markets regulator, we remain mindful that we do not set environmental or social policy, and we envision moving forward in a manner that is appropriate for our market."

The SF Insights sets out three pillars:

Protecting investors and contributing to thriving capital markets through effective and timely regulation, compliance oversight and education.

Demonstrating thought leadership and seeking to be an influential and trusted voice in sustainable finance regulation.

Anticipating what's next in the rapidly evolving area of sustainable finance.

"As ESG-related risks have become a mainstream business issue in Canada and internationally, our role as a securities regulator is about bringing consistent, comparable and useful information to support investors' decision-making," adds Jo-Anne Matear, OSC Head of Sustainable Finance.

