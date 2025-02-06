OSC issues Temporary Cease Trade Order against BG Wealth Group

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has issued a Temporary Cease Trade Order (TCTO) against BG Wealth Group (BG Wealth), and its principals, Craig Dunkerley (Dunkerley) and Claudia Harvey (Harvey). The TCTO also covers the following companies operated by Dunkerley and Harvey:

BGRE Capital Corporation

BG Wealth Group Inc.

BG Wealth Group Growth Fund LP

BG Wealth Holdings Corporation

BG Wealth GP Inc.

BG Wealth Properties Inc.

BG Property Holdings Inc.

Blackthorn Investment Group Inc.

The OSC is investigating possible breaches of securities law by BG Wealth, and Ontario residents Dunkerley and Harvey. The conduct under investigation includes potential unregistered trading and illegal distributions.

None of the entities listed, Dunkerley or Harvey are registered with the OSC. They are not authorized to offer trading in securities to anyone in Ontario. The TCTO issued today prohibits further trading in securities by the listed entities, or the named individuals.

Ontario investors who have been approached by any of the named entities, Dunkerley or Harvey should contact the OSC's Inquiries and Contact Centre 1-877-785-1555 or email us: [email protected].

The OSC urges investors to always check the registration of any person or business trying to sell them any investment or give them investment advice.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

For Media Inquiries: Andy McNair-West, [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]