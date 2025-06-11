Notice - GO-TO DEVELOPMENTS HOLDINGS INC., GO-TO SPADINA ADELAIDE SQUARE INC., FURTADO HOLDINGS INC., and OSCAR FURTADO, File No. 2022-8
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jun 11, 2025, 17:22 ET
TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 11, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
