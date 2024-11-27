TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - FAIR Canada is pleased to announce a new agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to secure stable funding for its continued efforts to advance the rights of investors and financial consumers in Canada. This new funding agreement will provide $11 million to FAIR over the next six years.

"The OSC's support is a vote of confidence that will help fuel our advocacy efforts for individual investors," said Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada. "FAIR is an informed and balanced consumer voice at the table of decision-makers to ensure that Canadian retail investors are protected, and their issues are heard."

The funding is an allocation from the OSC's Designated Fund, and FAIR Canada will be able to access up to $2 million per year.

"Canadian investors are challenged by market changes, technological innovation, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. There is a need for a strong, national, independent, professional advocate," said Bureaud. "The funds will allow us to forge ahead and continue to execute our strategic plan."

The Canadian Foundation for the Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR Canada) was established in 2008 during the global financial crisis to be a catalyst for investor rights and to foster public confidence. It works to advance the rights of investors and financial consumers in Canada through informed policy submissions to governments and regulators, proactive identification of emerging issues, public outreach, and collaboration. It also conducts research to hear directly from investors and financial consumers about their experiences and concerns.

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that affect individual investors. As Canada's only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comments on regulatory matters that have an impact on investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

