OSC appoints Sonny Randhawa as Executive Director

Structural change supports newly expanded OSC mandate, strengthens organizational foundation

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Chair and CEO Grant Vingoe announced today the appointment of Sonny Randhawa as an acting Executive Director.

Mr. Randhawa will be responsible for the oversight and leadership of the OSC's Investor Office, the Office of Economic Growth and Innovation, the Office of the Chief Accountant, Regulatory Strategy and Research.

Leslie Byberg, Executive Director of the OSC, will remain responsible for the oversight and leadership of Compliance & Registrant Regulation, Corporate Finance, Derivatives, Investment Funds and Structured Products, Market Regulation, Enforcement and the Office of Mergers & Acquisitions.

"In this newly created position, Sonny will oversee critical OSC regulatory operations, including investor education and outreach, regulatory strategy and research, financial reporting leadership, as well as efforts to facilitate financial innovation and modernize regulation," said Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO of the OSC. "Sonny brings extensive experience working on the frontline of novel policy issues in collaboration with external stakeholders and other regulators in Canada and around the world. His knowledge and expertise will prove invaluable in preparing the OSC to take on an increasingly complex and diverse mandate and respond to accelerated change in the financial markets."

Since 2009, Mr. Randhawa has held progressively senior positions at the OSC, most recently serving as Director of Corporate Finance overseeing the regulation of corporate issuers. In this role, he led work on numerous policy initiatives, including the short form prospectus framework, the national policy for income trusts and other indirect offerings, and multiple actions to modernize regulation in Ontario's capital markets. More recently, Mr. Randhawa successfully guided the OSC Corporate Finance Branch through a multi-year period of the highest operational volumes seen in more than a decade.

"As I assume this new role, I would like to thank the OSC's Corporate Finance Branch staff who have shown unwavering dedication and professionalism during a time of increased operational activity and uncertainty in the capital markets," said Mr. Randhawa. "I look forward to working with staff across the OSC as we move forward with efforts to modernize regulation and facilitate financial innovation while promoting safe, fair, efficient and competitive capitals markets in Ontario."

Prior to joining the OSC, Sonny was a Senior Manager at a multi-national accounting and advisory firm. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant (Illinois).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

