OSC announces agenda and panellists for roundtable on diversity in Canada's capital markets

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda and panellists for its roundtable on diversity, beyond gender which will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The OSC has assembled an expert panel to discuss the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) diversity consultation and to explore approaches to broader diversity, investor and issuer perspectives on disclosure, alignment with local and international market developments and more. The roundtable panellists are:

Melanie Adams, VP & Head, Responsible Investment, RBC Global Asset Management

Joseph Bastien, Associate Director, Inclusive Economy, SHARE

Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada

Gigi Dawe, VP Policy and Research, Institute of Corporate Directors

Peter Dey, Chairman, Paradigm Capital

Nils F. Engelstad, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Alamos Gold Inc.

Rhonda Goldberg, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, IGM Financial Inc.

Kelly Gorman, Executive Vice President, Governance Advisory, Kingsdale Advisors

Michela Gregory, Director, Responsible Investing and ESG Services, NEI Investments

Michael Holder, Managing Partner, North Star Legal Professional Corporation and Managing Director, North Star Consultants Inc.

Geordie Hungerford, CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board

Sarah Kaplan, Distinguished Professor, Founding Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

The panel will be moderated by Grant Vingoe, CEO, Ontario Securities Commission and Naizam Kanji, General Counsel, Ontario Securities Commission.

Audience members will have an opportunity to direct questions to the panel.

To review the agenda and to register to attend, please visit the OSC website.

The CSA's proposed amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices and changes to National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines were published on April 13, 2023 and the comment period has been extended to September 29, 2023.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]