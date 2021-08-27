OSAP-eligible intensive programs from York University School of Continuing Studies help Ontario workers quickly re-train for exciting new careers

Since the launch of the initial two intensive programs, three cohorts of students have graduated and prepared for new careers in high-demand roles. The School's intensive format allows learners to quickly complete programs in under 12 weeks and acquire the necessary skills to pivot and take control of their careers.

A number of students in the Cyber Security Intensive have been hired into the field after completing the program. Ed Dubrovsky, Managing Partner & COO, Cyber Breach Response at Cytelligence Inc, states: "I have personally hired many students from the Cyber Security program into my company including most recently the Cyber Security Intensive program. The program has no equal in the industry in terms of being an incredible jumping board into a rewarding and satisfying career. As an instructor in the program, I have seen hundreds of students combine enthusiasm, hard work and integrity into the program and emerge as cybersecurity professionals in the field."

The pandemic has significantly impacted the landscape of the Canadian economy, with 355,000 workers losing jobs in 2020 alone i . The School has played a leadership role in advocating that professional continuing education programs qualify for OSAP at a time when the Ontario labour force needs help adapting to the rapidly changing world of work or finding new employment opportunities.

To facilitate this need for mass reskilling and upskilling, the School is helping to remove potential financial barriers that might prevent people from pursuing new career paths. By quickly adapting select certificate programs to a shorter, intensive delivery format, the School is able make its certificate programs in high demand fields more accessible.

According to Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, Director of Continuing Professional Education at the School of Continuing Studies, "These innovative re-skilling programs were designed in collaboration with industry experts to adapt to market shifts and prepare workers for in-demand roles that we know employers are looking to fill immediately."

The School is also meeting the need for Canadians to upskill and reskill by offering more career supports. This fall, the School is launching a globally accessible, personalized career development platform to current students. The platform contains resources such as a resume and interview optimizer, job listings, networking opportunities, career coaching and much more. Students will be able to acquire the tools and know-how to navigate the employment market before they graduate.

The School will also be launching an AI-driven, career platform that will allow users to identify key information about job opportunities, such as average compensation, growth rates, companies hiring, and much more. This tool will be accessible to everyone, and not exclusive to School students or alumni.

Find out more about professional programs offered at the School of Continuing Studies and our suite of OSAP-eligible intensive programs that have been approved by the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose: Achieving personal and professional growth in a rapidly changing career and educational landscape. Our ability to offer accelerated, accessible and innovative programs that prepare our students to adapt and lead in response to this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

Co-designed and delivered by senior industry leaders, our professional programs feature experiential learning methods that help students develop career-specific technical skills and robust cross-functional expertise.

The School is also home to the international-award-winning York University English Language Institute, one of the largest language institutes in Canada. Our students come from around the world to pursue English-language proficiency and achieve their academic goals.







