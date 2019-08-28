Ortho Regenerative Technologies announces collaborative agreement with leading global Orthopaedic Company

Agreement could lead to significant broadening of the Company's proprietary RESTORE platform and its therapeutic applications

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTi" or the "Company"), an emerging Orthobiologics company, announced today that it has entered into a collaborative Material Transfer Agreement ("MTA") with a leading global Orthopaedic Company (the "Partner"). Under the terms of the MTA, a formulation of the Partner's commercial product will be evaluated for its properties when used in conjunction with Ortho's Ortho-R product. The work to be performed under the MTA is scheduled to be completed before 2019 year-end.

"Our proprietary biopolymer matrix acts as a biodegradable scaffold with great residency properties that can be used to retain any type of bioactive material, prolong their therapeutic effect and ultimately significantly improve benefits to patients. This agreement is fitting with our strategy of working with other companies to assess whether our proprietary biopolymer platform could be used in conjunction with their products for uses outside of our core focus. It also provides us with a third-party validation of our platform and dramatically increases commercial market opportunities," said Claude LeDuc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ortho RTi. "This is a tremendous step forward for our Ortho-R program. Our preliminary findings suggest that the combination of these two products could be very useful in treating the intended clinical problem. This MTA will lead to further studies to confirm these effects as well as ascertain what adjustments, if any, need to be made in order to move forward with an optimum product combination."

About RESTORE Platform

Ortho RTi's proprietary RESTORE technology platform, is a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix that acts as a biodegradable scaffold with great residency properties to help retain any type of bioactive material, prolong their therapeutic effect and significantly improve benefits to patients. In the case of Ortho-R, it is mixed with the patient's conditioned plasma of a concentrate of proteins/growth factors (Platelet-Rich Plasma or "PRP") to deliver biologics to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus, ligaments and cartilage. The polymer-biologics hybrid combination can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTi is an emerging Orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of the RESTORE technological platform, a novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technology aiming to dramatically improve the success rate of soft tissues repair or musculoskeletal surgeries. Considering the significant bioactivity and residency of our proprietary biopolymer, Ortho RTi continues to assess the potential for therapeutic uses outside of the soft tissue repair areas. Ortho RTi's commercialization strategy involves the ongoing development of treatments for both, shoulder rotator cuff injuries and knee joint meniscus injuries. The initial focus is on the US market, with other countries to follow shortly thereafter. Further information about Ortho RTi is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

