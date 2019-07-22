Oromocto First Nation has room to grow with recent Addition to Reserve

OROMOCTO FIRST NATION, WOLASTOQIYIK TERRITORY, NB, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Shelley Sabattis of Oromocto First Nation announced the addition of 169.86 acres of land for the use and benefit of the Oromocto First Nation. The land is located approximately four kilometres from the community and borders the town limits of the Town of Oromocto, New Brunswick.

This Addition to Reserve will create more opportunities for residential and commercial development as well as provide a greater land base to support population growth in the community.

While in the First Nation, Minister Bennett visited the community's new subdivision located on the existing reserve. Indigenous Services Canada provided $1.06 million towards the infrastructure, including bringing services to the lots, while Oromocto First Nation supported the construction of twenty new homes.

Through additions to reserve and infrastructure projects, First Nations are building healthier, more sustainable communities while contributing to regional revitalization and economic development, both of which benefit the communities and neighbouring municipalities.

Quotes

"This Addition to Reserve is an important step in Oromocto First Nation's community development. Today's announcement reaffirms the Government of Canada's overall commitment to facilitate First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and self-sufficiency. I wish Chief Sabattis and Oromocto First Nation great success in their continued development."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Our community is extremely grateful for the recent ATR. Regaining land is instrumental to the prosperous growth of our community. We are hopeful that this is just the beginning to many ATRs in our growing population. Our land sustains us in every way."



Shelley Sabattis

Chief, Oromocto First Nation

Quick Facts

The Oromocto First Nation is a Wolastoqey First Nation with a registered population of 723 with 325 people living on reserve land.

The Oromocto Indian Reserve No. 26 is located in the County of Sunbury, New Brunswick , approximately four kilometres from the Town of Oromocto, New Brunswick .

, approximately four kilometres from the . A reserve is a parcel of land where legal title is held by the Government of Canada , for the use and benefit of a particular First Nation.

, for the use and benefit of a particular First Nation. An Addition to Reserve is the addition of a parcel of land to a First Nation's existing reserve land or an addition that creates a new reserve.

Land can be added adjacent to the existing reserve land or separate from the existing reserve land; and can be located in a rural or an urban setting.

Indigenous Services Canada provided $1.06 million to Oromocto First Nation for the design and construction of the First Street subdivision development project including a water distribution, sanitary sewer collection system and storm water management system extension as well as the servicing for residential lots.

