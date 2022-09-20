Oro Health launches, with MCI Onehealth, a new Teledermatology platform in Ontario

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Oro Health, in partnership with MCI Onehealth, offers a new Teledermatology service In Ontario for Private and Public Patients. Oro Health, pioneer of Asynchronous Telemedecine in Canada, is proud to partner with one of the largest medical groups in the Toronto region, to reduce patients' wait list for a dermatology consultation. Patients, from the comfort of their homes, will be able to have a personalized consultation, receive a diagnosis and a prescription for minor dermatology pathologies, in a matter of days.

Asynchronous telemedicine, unlike conventional telemedicine, does not require an appointment between the patient and the doctor. Exchanges are instead carried out continuously via secure instant messaging, at the convenience of both parties, which greatly improves time management for all.

This new MCI platform, MCI Dermatology Connect, is powered by Oro Health Technology, providing a highly secured and reliable medical process, compatible with the GDPR, PIPEDA and HiPAA norms.

"Quick, convenient access to specialists with top-quality continuity of care is a cornerstone of the patient experience in MCI's high performance healthcare network. This collaboration with Oro Health expands our convenient and simple virtual care offering and accelerates access to specialty care," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. "MCI is firmly committed to our mission to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and ultimately safer and we're grateful for innovative partners like Oro Health who share this goal."

A technological platform to reduce patients' wait list

Oro Health platform, first developed for Dermago in 2020, was created by two Canadian dermatologists to improve access to private medical services in Canada. This service is meant to relieve our current medical system by enabling easier access to dermatology for patients including those living far away from urban areas. A great number of patients in Ontario and in Quebec, are currently waiting for a consultation for minor conditions. This new service brings a rapid and secure solution to relieve these patients.

Over 30 000 patients in Canada, more than half last year alone, have already benefited from Oro Health platform by consulting on Dermago website.

Our Artificial Intelligence at the service of our patients

At Oro Health, we believe that technology should serve our patients. Our A.I, developed by our team, scans and analyzes pictures downloaded by the patient to suggest, with more than 90% accuracy, three potential dermatological lesions to the physician. It enables the detection of more than 42 potential skin lesions regardless of skin colors, picture's precision and light intensities.

ABOUT ORO HEALTH

A direct outcome of Dermago's tremendous success, Oro Health offers artificial intelligence-based solutions for medical specialists looking to leverage the full potential of technology. By improving the quality and rapidity of care, physicians offer patients better access to their expertise, in a data secured environment, at the time and place of their choosing. Our mission is to improve the daily lives of patients and physicians through innovative technological solutions to ensure quality and efficiency in healthcare.

For more information, please visit orohealth.me/en

SOURCE ORO Health

For further information: Maryse Gagnon | [email protected]