TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - At Collision Conference in Toronto, Oro Health presented the public version of DermSmart, a tool designed to classify skin types and minor skin conditions.

This new AI-driven version, designed to help people affected by skin conditions find the right care options, offers patients the possibility to upload pictures of their skin condition, ask questions and interact with the tool in the same way as they would with a dermatologist. This virtual assistant is trained to assess the patient's skin condition and type, offering perfectly tailored skincare routines and product recommendations.

"These last months, we worked very hard with our partner Dermago, our AI experts and Dermatologists to leverage our own skin-ailment detection model and augment an LLM with dermatology-specialized knowledge. This allows us to not only get an unprecedented recognition level for the most frequent 38 skin problems people encounter, better than any in the market, free or not.

With LLMs, we transform the tool into an interactive conversation that delivers quality and dermatologist-reviewed information you would only find in a clinic and drastically reduces hallucination. While keeping it safe, secure and private, we educate and guide users for better skincare in the most natural way : with a conversational interaction.

We're now looking forward to Health Canada Medical Device level 1 certification and release it across all Canadians. Soon enough, we hope, everywhere else. " Bruno Morel, CTO at Oro Health.

Over the past three years, Oro Health and Dermago collaborated to developed an advanced learning algorithm on a proprietary dataset comprising over 100,000 clinical images classified by two board-certified dermatologists, with the aim of providing Canadians suffering from minor dermatological conditions with a tool for assessing skin conditions and making care recommendations.

Oro Health is awaiting medical device certification for the DermSmart AI tool.

"Medical device certification will enable the tool to be offered to primary care professionals as well as patients directly to identify the skin condition and speed up care. We believe DermSmart could significantly reduce the number of referrals sent to dermatologists and cut waiting lists." Dr. Émilie Bourgeault, B.Sc, M.D., dermatologist (FRCPC), CEO of Oro Health.

About Oro Health

Oro Health offers artificial intelligence-based solutions for medical clinics that want to harness the full potential of technology improving access and quality of care. Patients can receive reliable, rapid and secure care at a time and place of their choosing.

About Dermago

Dermago is the first 100% virtual clinic to offer fast, direct and secure access to a dermatologist for the treatment of minor skin conditions. Founded by Dr. Marc-André Doré and Dr. Émilie Bourgeault, Dermago improves access to care for patients in all Canadian provinces except Saskatchewan.

For more information, please visit orohealth.me

Source: Oro Health | orohealth.me/

SOURCE ORO Health

For further information: Maryse Gagnon | [email protected]