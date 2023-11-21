Orla Mining Appoints Rob Krcmarov to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, November 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Krcmarov as an independent Director of the Company effective immediately.

Chuck Jeannes, Chairman of the Board of Orla, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I welcome Rob to Orla Mining. He brings a wealth of experience, particularly in geology, from his over 35-year career in the natural resources sector. We look forward to Rob's contributions as we continue to invest in our large and prospective exploration portfolio."

Mr. Krcmarov expressed his pleasure at joining Orla's Board of Directors, commenting, "I am delighted to be joining Orla, a company that has demonstrated consistency in its operational performance and emphasis on growth opportunities through exploration. Perhaps more importantly, these accomplishments have been achieved while maintaining a strong dedication to sustainability."

Mr. Krcmarov is a geologist and an experienced international mining executive who has held mine site, regional, and corporate leadership roles. Mr. Krcmarov most recently served as a technical advisor to Barrick Gold Corporation, having previously served as an executive with that company for 13 years, and as Executive Vice President Exploration and Growth since 2016. In these various roles, he led exploration teams which have discovered, drilled and delineated multiple value adding orebodies, including several world class greenfield discoveries. Mr. Krcmarov holds a Master of Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Adelaide.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States, and (3) Cerro Quema, located in Los Santos Province, Panama. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a pre-feasibility-stage, open-pit, heap leach gold project, a copper-gold sulphide resource, and various exploration targets. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

