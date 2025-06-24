Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Orla Mining Ltd.

Jun 24, 2025, 17:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2025, were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Charles Jeannes

243,543,631

98.99 %

2,479,333

1.01 %

Jason Simpson

245,973,923

99.98 %

49,041

0.02 %

Jean Robitaille

235,151,627

95.58 %

10,871,336

4.42 %

David Stephens

241,980,297

98.36 %

4,042,666

1.64 %

Elizabeth McGregor

245,492,088

99.78 %

530,877

0.22 %

Tamara Brown

245,490,311

99.78 %

532,653

0.22 %

Ana Sofía Ríos

245,794,840

99.91 %

228,123

0.09 %

Rob Krcmarov

245,950,408

99.97 %

72,556

0.03 %

Scott Langley

245,347,262

99.73 %

675,703

0.27 %

Tim Haldane did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company extends its sincere thanks for his many years of dedicated service and leadership.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to Tim Haldane, who has retired from the Board of Directors after seven years of dedicated service. Tim has been a trusted advisor and steady hand throughout Orla's journey, particularly during the construction of the Camino Rojo mine, and helping to shape our evolution from a single-asset developer to a growing, multi-asset producer. On behalf of all of us at Orla, I want to express our sincere gratitude and wish Tim continued success in all of his future endeavors."

Chuck Jeannes, Non-Executive Chairman and Director

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay"; (3) certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan; and (4) certain amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome
of Vote

Votes For

%
For

Against

%
Against

Withheld

%
Withheld

Appointment of
Auditors

Carried

253,058,160

99.97 %

-

-

66,800

0.03 %

Non-Binding
Advisory Vote on
Executive
Compensation

Carried

240,865,115

97.90 %

5,157,848

2.10 %

-

-

Stock Option Plan
Amendments

Carried

241,740,802

98.26 %

4,282,163

1.74 %

-

-

Restricted Share
Unit Plan
Amendments

Carried

242,808,720

98.69 %

3,214,243

1.31 %

-

-

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2024 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at  https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at [email protected].

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

www.orlamining.com 
[email protected]

Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

