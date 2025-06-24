Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2025, were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Charles Jeannes 243,543,631 98.99 % 2,479,333 1.01 % Jason Simpson 245,973,923 99.98 % 49,041 0.02 % Jean Robitaille 235,151,627 95.58 % 10,871,336 4.42 % David Stephens 241,980,297 98.36 % 4,042,666 1.64 % Elizabeth McGregor 245,492,088 99.78 % 530,877 0.22 % Tamara Brown 245,490,311 99.78 % 532,653 0.22 % Ana Sofía Ríos 245,794,840 99.91 % 228,123 0.09 % Rob Krcmarov 245,950,408 99.97 % 72,556 0.03 % Scott Langley 245,347,262 99.73 % 675,703 0.27 %

Tim Haldane did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company extends its sincere thanks for his many years of dedicated service and leadership.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to Tim Haldane, who has retired from the Board of Directors after seven years of dedicated service. Tim has been a trusted advisor and steady hand throughout Orla's journey, particularly during the construction of the Camino Rojo mine, and helping to shape our evolution from a single-asset developer to a growing, multi-asset producer. On behalf of all of us at Orla, I want to express our sincere gratitude and wish Tim continued success in all of his future endeavors."

- Chuck Jeannes, Non-Executive Chairman and Director

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay"; (3) certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan; and (4) certain amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome

of Vote Votes For %

For Against %

Against Withheld %

Withheld Appointment of

Auditors Carried 253,058,160 99.97 % - - 66,800 0.03 % Non-Binding

Advisory Vote on

Executive

Compensation Carried 240,865,115 97.90 % 5,157,848 2.10 % - - Stock Option Plan

Amendments Carried 241,740,802 98.26 % 4,282,163 1.74 % - - Restricted Share

Unit Plan

Amendments Carried 242,808,720 98.69 % 3,214,243 1.31 % - -

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2024 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at [email protected].

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

www.orlamining.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development