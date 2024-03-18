Orium Unveils New MACH Readiness Report Highlighting the Most Impactful Steps for Successful Digital Transformation Projects

Gain insights from experts with real-world experience on how to navigate challenges and prepare for a move to MACH technology

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today at Shoptalk 2024 , Orium , the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, released its " Get MACH Ready " report. Co-author Scott Canney, Digital Strategy and Product Leader and MACH Alliance Ambassador, collaborated with industry experts at Orium, commercetools and Contentstack to provide insights on preparing for a digital transformation.

Co-authored by Scott Canney, Orium's Get MACH Ready Report is available today (CNW Group/Orium)

Leveraging MACH technology principles, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency, lower total infrastructure costs, and faster time-to-market for customer-facing service applications. The "Get MACH Ready" report provides businesses navigating the digital transformation landscape with actionable steps to help them avoid common pitfalls so they can unlock opportunities for growth and scale that come with a move to MACH.

"In today's business environment, understanding the why and how of a successful transition to MACH is essential to ensuring your project can deliver measurable business outcomes," said Jason Cottrell, founder and CEO of Orium. "To help businesses prepare for their MACH journey, we've gathered insights from experts across the industry to create a step-by-step roadmap to a seamless implementation. With this guide, you can minimize the risks of a digital transformation and maximize the ROI of your move to MACH."

Orium will be pairing this report with a free webinar and a Composable.com Masterclass . Attendees of Shoptalk can get a copy of the report at booths #1840 and #2234, and speak to experts about how to successfully transition to a MACH architecture. Focused on the preparation for a move to MACH and avoiding the common pitfalls early in the process, key insights from the report include:

The first step in a successful MACH journey is to understand why the business is making the move.

the business is making the move. Begin with a groundswell of support from impacted departments before addressing the ultimate deciders in the C-suite. The report details how to build a financial case that explains why this is important to the company's strategy, how it benefits the customer and bottom-line, and what resources are needed to make it successful.

Beyond technical and resource requirements, talent and change management need to be addressed. The report addresses how new team structures, strong leadership, skills assessments and culture change are key to transitioning successfully.

Following a clear seven-step process outlined in the report can help businesses avoid the potential pitfalls of an out-of-order implementation.

In the immediate post-launch window, it's time to start obsessing over the metrics. Often, issues can be identified through analytics long before hearing from customers, and holding regular business review meetings can make sure the MACH investment is on track to hit its goals.

"Making the move to a MACH-based architecture can drive enormous growth for your organization in both the near and long term," said Scott Canney, author of the report. "To help businesses focus on the most impactful steps in this transition, the report addresses the challenges organizations may face in adopting MACH and offers practical, actionable recommendations to avoid these pitfalls. Readers should feel empowered to overcome any obstacles and ready to unlock the incredible opportunities for growth and scale that come with a move to MACH."

Download the full report here: https://insights.orium.com/get-mach-ready

