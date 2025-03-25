Orium Launches Composable Accelerator for Shopify

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Orium , the leading composable commerce specialist in the Americas, has launched the Orium Composable Accelerator for Shopify , a powerful solution designed to help enterprise brands seamlessly integrate modern headless solutions into their Shopify digital ecosystems. Built on Next.js, the accelerator includes a Figma design system, and features a pre-configured integration with Contentstack and best-in-class tools for structured content and omnichannel publishing.

Now included in the Shopify Partner Solutions Center , Orium's Composable Accelerator is designed to help enterprise brands overcome common commerce challenges—offering proven methodologies, faster deployment, and seamless integrations.

With Orium's deep expertise in modern architecture, businesses gain a scalable, high-performance solution that balances flexibility, personalization, and speed to market— allowing brands to deploy integrated composable solutions on Shopify more easily than ever.

"Modern brands need solutions that deliver flexibility without unnecessary complexity," said Everett Zufelt, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Emerging Technology at Orium. "With our Composable Accelerator for Shopify, we're making it easier for businesses to embrace composable commerce—helping them integrate best-in-class technologies while keeping deployment efficient. By reducing barriers to composable adoption, we're enabling brands to move faster, iterate with confidence, and deliver the experiences their customers expect."

Orium's Composable Accelerator for Shopify is built for enterprise merchants looking to scale with a modular, best-of-breed approach. The accelerator fully connects with Shopify's native promotions, cart, checkout, account management, and Shop Pay, delivering a seamless, high-converting customer experience—without the integration effort required when assembling these solutions from scratch.

The launch reflects a growing shift in enterprise commerce toward composable architectures, where brands integrate specialized technologies tailored to their business needs and customer expectations. This accelerator streamlines that process, offering:

AI-driven personalization & automation – Enabling dynamic, tailored experiences across homepage, search, PLP, and PDPs to increase engagement and streamline workflows.

– Enabling dynamic, tailored experiences across homepage, search, PLP, and PDPs to increase engagement and streamline workflows. Fast, scalable content management – With pre-configured content models and a structured approach that ensures seamless Contentstack integration for omnichannel publishing.

– With pre-configured content models and a structured approach that ensures seamless Contentstack integration for omnichannel publishing. Optimized performance & omnichannel growth – Leveraging Next.js to enhance speed, agility, and flexibility across all digital touchpoints.

"Contentstack's inclusion in Orium's Composable Accelerator for Shopify reflects our commitment to empowering enterprise merchants with agile, scalable content management solutions," said Jeff Cheal, Director of Partnerships, Americas at Contentstack. "Together, we're helping businesses innovate faster and deliver seamless unified commerce experiences."

With the Orium Composable Accelerator for Shopify, enterprise retail brands can now launch composable commerce solutions faster, integrate content seamlessly, and future-proof their digital ecosystems—all with the added confidence of a Shopify-endorsed solution in the Partner Solutions Center.

About Orium

Orium is the leading composable commerce specialist in the Americas, helping businesses build flexible, future-ready technology architectures with over a decade of award-winning experience. Working closely with best-in-class technology partners to bring modern commerce experiences to life, Orium leverages deep capabilities in data-driven experience design, AI implementation, and platform engineering.

