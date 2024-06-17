Orium Acquires Gluo to Expand Its Composable Commerce Footprint into Fast-Growing Latin America Market

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Orium, the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, today announced it has acquired e-commerce agency Gluo. The Mexico-based firm has been a partner of Orium for the last two years, specializing in developing digital products and experiences for retail, hospitality, and telecommunications clientele. The acquisition will enhance Orium's ability to serve the fast-growing U.S. market as well as support an expansion into the emerging Latin American market. Gluo's experience working with leading composable vendors including BigCommerce, commercetools, Contentful, Contentstack, and Fluent Commerce brings added depth to Orium's team of experts.

The transition to headless and composable technologies in the Americas is well underway. The U.S. represents the fastest growing market in the world, according to the MACH Global Research Report 2024, and a 2022 research report states that Mexico's e-commerce market is the second largest in Latin America, worth more than $48 billion in 2021. Online retail now accounts for 15 percent of the total retail market in Latin America, more than double the six percent it stood at before the pandemic.

"Orium and Gluo share a vision for commerce experiences, centered on the efficiency and scalability of composable technologies," said Jason Cottrell, Chief Executive Officer of Orium. "By adding Gluo's talented e-commerce experts to our team, we're expanding our services to help our clients seize new opportunities. Our joint work with great brands like Harry Rosen, DXL, FilterEasy, and iFit showcases how well we work together and prove that the right team can produce extraordinary results. I'm excited to see even more success moving forward as a single entity."

Both Orium and Gluo partner with best-in-class technology leaders across commerce, experience management, search and other modular technologies to support retailers in crafting seamless retail journeys anywhere customers engage with their brand.

"Orium is one of only five commercetools Platinum Partners worldwide, and their demonstrated expertise in composable commerce has been impactful on businesses worldwide," said Blaine Trainor, VP Global Partnerships and Alliances at commercetools. "Their acquisition of Gluo speaks to a deep understanding of how and where the composable ecosystem is evolving, ensuring they can meet customer needs in new markets with the same excellence and depth of knowledge they have always provided to client engagements."

Gluo specializes in developing e-commerce applications that bring together strategy, creativity, design, and technology to create powerful, adaptable experiences. Moving forward, the firm will be known as Gluo, an Orium company.

"As we embark on this new chapter with Orium, I am incredibly excited about the prospects that lie ahead," said Jaime De la Fuente Valles, Chief Executive Officer of Gluo. "We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and strengths in composable commerce to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, and to continue our industry-leading work with an extensive network of composable partners."

About Orium

Orium is North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and systems integrator. Specializing in helping brands scale efficiently with deep capabilities in data-driven experience design, AI implementation, and platform engineering, Orium brings over a decade of award-winning experience to enterprise commerce engagements. As a member of the MACH Alliance, Orium works closely with best-in-class technology partners to bring modern commerce experiences to life. Orium is a certified B Corp and part of Tercera's portfolio of leading professional services firms. More information can be found at www.orium.com.

