Orimed Pharma, an affiliate of the JAMP Pharma Group, is expanding the Pr Luxa-D TM portfolio with new strengths of vitamin D: 5 000, 10 000, 25 000 and 50 000 International Units (IU)

Luxa-D portfolio with new strengths of vitamin D: 5 000, 10 000, 25 000 and 50 000 International Units (IU) These new formulations offer additional dosage options in the treatment and prevention of vitamin D deficiency in various indications 1 .

. The expansion of the PrLuxa-DTM portfolio highlights Orimed Pharma's commitment to innovation.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Orimed Pharma, a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Boucherville, is proud to announce the expansion of the PrLuxa-DTM portfolio on the Canadian market with the introduction of new vitamin D strengths: 5,000 IU, 10,000 IU, 25,000 IU and 50,000 IU. Specializing in bone health innovative therapeutics, Orimed Pharma is responding to evolving healthcare needs by offering greater dosage options for patient and healthcare professionals.

Vitamin D supplementation is commonly used to help maintain adequate levels and support bone health. In the absence of adequate sunlight exposure, vitamin D3 is an essential dietary nutrient 1.

"These new strengths of PrLuxa-DTM were designed to provide additional options in dosing for patients that may require different vitamin D supplementation regimens. The expansion of the PrLuxa-DTM portfolio perfectly reflects Orimed Pharma's mission to make treatments more accessible and better aligned with the real needs of patients and healthcare professionals," said Thierry Lavoie, Senior Director at Orimed Pharma.

"The JAMP Pharma Group is proud to support Orimed vitamin D portfolio expansion, as it allows us to continue delivering innovative healthcare solutions and reinforcing our commitment to improving the health of Canadians," said Faris El Refaie, Chief Commercial Officer of the JAMP Pharma Group.

The new PrLuxa-DTM 5,000 IU, 10,000 IU and 25,000 IU strengths are now available nationwide. The 50 000 IU will be available as of June 15th, 2026.

Healthcare professionals can obtain more information on prescribing guidelines and product availability by contacting Orimed Pharma directly.

About Orimed Pharma

Orimed Pharma is a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Boucherville. Specializing in the development and distributing innovative therapeutic solutions. Orimed Pharma is committed to help improving the quality of life of patients in Canada by offering products that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Orimed Pharma is part of the JAMP Pharma Group.

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 350 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume 2. With more than 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada over the past three years, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in launching products 3, thereby improving the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. A local manufacturing site for generic prescription products supports the JAMP Pharma Group's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, the JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions and affiliates such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, JAMP Specialty Care, JAMP Pharma Manufacturing, JAMP Acute Care and Injectables and the Wampole Group, offering prescription and brand-name products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products with a diverse range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products.

Sources:

1 Microsoft Word - Pharma D - Prescribing information.doc

2 Source: based on market data from an independent source.

3 Source: based on market data from an independent source.

SOURCE Corporation JAMP Pharma

For more information, please contact: Sophie La Roche, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]; To contact Orimed Pharma: [email protected], 1 866-399-9091